The beginning of the solution to flood reduction in our country lies with one minister. That minister is neither Ministers Sinanan, Al-Rawi nor Imbert. It is Minister Marvin Gonzales.
And that requires just one move. If that move is not made, we may just as well prepare for more frequent floods like the last one.
But not only floods, we should also prepare for more droughts with water shortages and all the attendant social and economic disruptions.
All that Minister Gonzales must do is to separate the Water Resources Agency (WRA) from WASA. Don’t even tie up its removal with the restructuring of WASA. Get WRA out now and we will be on sure footing to deal with flooding, and all other water problems related to climate change.
Let me explain. As it stands now, there is the rather absurd situation where the WRA, the agency for independently managing our water resources, is a division under WASA, the largest user of water. WASA calls the shots on WRA’s budget and of course it is partial to funding activities that favour its interest for winning water for potable use.
In the meantime, some core functions of the agency related to flood control, such as collection and dissemination of rainfall and streamflow data, the analysis of the data to produce tools for drainage designs, and the production of flood hazard maps, all are given low priority and as a result not well funded.
Speak to any drainage engineer in our country and you will hear how frustrating it is to get information for doing their designs. In the end, they must do a fair amount of guessing and reliance on engineering judgment to size their drains and detention basins.
This of course could lead to more costly infrastructure if they are over-sized, or worse, to increased damage from floods because they are under-sized. Information needed for developing drainage standards, establishment of a national drainage code and the creation of drainage manuals really cannot proceed without such inputs.
It is not to say that our leaders do not know the importance of this move. As far back in the 1980s there had been attempts to decouple the agency from WASA. Every now and then, staff would be told that the move is imminent. It is 2022 and WRA is still under WASA.
The Minister announced that part of the current plan for restructuring WASA does in fact include the removal of the WRA. Should that be done, and the established institution be supplied with all necessary resources, then this would spur the proper management of the water resources in our country.
It will provide some hope that engineers will get the information needed to fix the infrastructure issues such as the required height of embankments, the sizes of drains, how high should pumps be set, and how to build coastal roads.
Rightfully, there is extensive clamour now from the public for the government to fix our broken drainage infrastructure.
However, we should not limit our clamour only for getting the infrastructure promised by Minister of Works and Transport. It should be made known to this minister that we don’t want to be dealing with such floods often. For that to happen, he must support his engineers and be part of the call to have the entire system fixed.
As I see it, the ball is in Minister Gonzales’ court to get this started.
