Huge arms seizure worrying for T&T

Are we on the verge of another attempted coup?
The astonishing cache of weapons which was seized by the police, at Piarco Airport on Thursday evening, tells a grim tale.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith opined that the bullets for these guns are armour-piercing. It is clear that someone is preparing for war.
How many more have already entered the country? It seems that false addresses were given but surely the police and their counterparts in the United States must have an idea as to who was the shipper.
Older heads may remember that the importation of the arms and ammunition, which facilitated the 1990 attempted coup, was done via Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and cleared by a rogue customs officer.
In 2001, the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms intercepted 60 AK-47 assault rifles and ten sub-machine guns equipped with silencers, destined for Trinidad and Tobago.
This time, however, there are many more players in the game.
Is history repeating itself?
Who was the broker? Is camera footage available for previous shipments? It is clear that no “small man” brought in those weapons. Unfortunately, as so often happens in matters like these, “Mr or Ms Big” is never arrested.
The police must be commended for acting on the information provided.
There is a saying to “be careful what you wish for, you might get it”. I hope the Finance Minister remembers his words, from 2016, to the International Monetary Fund.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope