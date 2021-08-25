Humane action is needed

In the event that the relevant authority is unaware, I wish to bring to its immediate attention a situation that merits urgent action.
For quite some time now, a homeless man has taken up residence on the median of the flyover on the Western Main Road, linking St James to Cocorite.
Any frequent user of this route can attest to the fact that his worldly possessions are increasing daily, and have now become a hazard to both himself and the motorists who traverse this very busy thoroughfare on a daily basis.
I trust that some humane action can be taken soon by the relevant authority to protect both the individual and the travelling public.