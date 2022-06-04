A person’s surname is supposed to tells his ethnicity, and the country and continent he is from.
After the mythical flood we have read and been told of in the Bible, that Noah’s three sons separated to replenish the Earth—one went North into Europe, one went East and the other went South into Africa.
As a result, their names and complexion denoted who they were—so, once a name is mentioned, one can tell what part of the globe he/she is from.
This is something I did when I lived in the US as an exercise, on hearing the name of any European I met.
Similarly to any person from Asia, in Africa I was able to tell the country by the name of the person, once I heard the name.
I was unable to do so for any Afro-American or Afro-West Indian because our ancestors were kidnapped and stolen from Africa and brought West as slaves, and given the names of the slave owner who bought them so as to distinguish them from another slave owner’s.
We all have European names, and even if some of our people have not taken African names, we should be proud of those who did.
We can’t change history, but we should not make fun of anyone’s name. Since the names we carry as Afro-West Indians are not ours, we can’t even say from which island the person is from, once we hear the name.
So, Mrs Camille Robinson-Regis and the PNM Women’s League, I would advise you to humble yourselves and apologise to Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar for making fun of her name. It is an honourable East Indian name.
There are many more serious problems here in the country and the Government is failing in dealing with them.
Get down on leaders in your party to improve things here, as they were elected to govern the country, not only certain parts. Even there they have been failing, from 1956 to now.
Clermont Andrews