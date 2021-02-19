This war isn’t over! The jackals are still hunting!
All the calls for protection have not been deterring!
These creatures have no heart, no fear and no conscience
They seem determined now, to act, with mindless vengeance!
It won’t stop! It didn’t ease. They simply lay in wait
I seethe with anger as I write of how a woman slashed the face
of a wanton kidnapper whose intentions she percieved
I wonder if his circle will turn him in and deny him mercy?
All these marches, protests and crying in the streets,
did not make them see
that a woman is not a piece of property,
to be usurped, claimed and possessed,
the way our very land was stolen from those indigenous.
Abused, raped and tortured, is that what we are meant to be?
What has society taught them?
What has it taught them? Indeed,
this vacuous hunt is something that didn’t start today!
We must put an end to this mentality, so our future women and girls will never say
“Why, did our elders fail us, and let things get this way?”
Vanessa Ramchand-Ahamad
via e-mail