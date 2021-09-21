Hunters, get vaccinated

The East Trinidad Hunters Association, from Sangre Grande, was formed in 1966 with the sole aim of representing sport hunters.
The current active membership is approximately 500 and continues to grow, attracting sport hunting enthusiasts from all over Trinidad, and even Tobago.
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to have the nation in some degree of turmoil. There is a wide variety of vaccines available, but a level of hesitancy exists.
In an effort to sensitise the hunting fraternity, a Zoom meeting was held last week with the line minister for sport hunting, Mr Clarence Rambharat, who addressed the audience comprising the majority of hunting associations/groups throughout T&T.
The minister made a plea for all groups to assist in the national vaccination drive.
Also taking part in the meeting was the Conservator of Forests Mr Dipchansingh, who too was full in support.
The hunting season is due to commence on October 1. The groups were unanimous with the plea made by the minister, and like the association, felt obligated to the cause.
A large percentage of hunters are already vaccinated. The challenge lies in getting hunters residing in rural areas to also get vaccinated.
I must commend the Eastern Regional Health Authority for its dedicated vaccination/sensitisation drive within its geographical boundaries, which targeted rural districts in the eastern region.
Gary Watche
president, East Trinidad Hunters Association