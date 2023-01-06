On Wednesday, yet another missing person’s body was found by the Hunters Search and Rescue Team in a combined effort with the Coast Guard and the Maracas police.
The family of this young man who drowned can now have closure.
It is almost impossible for me to express my admiration of and gratitude for the work of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, who are not motivated by money or rewards, and for whom this is not a part of their job, as they are not members of the Police Service, the army or the Coast Guard.
The members of the team, experienced in hunting in deserted areas during the hunting season, have used their skills to help to find missing people in this country, motivated solely by the goodness of their hearts and their love for their fellow men.
At a time when the country is riddled with so much crime, murder and darkness, the acts of the members of this group, both male and female and of varying ages, stand out to me, as nothing else but a reminder of God’s love.
I pray for their safety, and I sincerely hope the nation and the Government realise this group deserves the highest honour at the National Awards this year.
They are an inspiration to all of us in this country.
Hilma Barnes