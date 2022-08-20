The Hindu Women’s Organisation (HWO) wishes to respond to a letter in your newspaper on Sunday, August 14, 2022, written by past president Mrs Brenda Gopeesingh, who has made a valuable contribu­tion to our organisation over the years.

That release was not from the HWO. On the issue of comments on the prime minister’s wife, members of our group did not know of the matter before this release was sent. Mrs Gopeesingh acted on her own, did not consult members of the HWO on the release that she issued, and made reference to political preferences of members of the HWO which were presumptuous and inappropriate.

The HWO is not a political organisation. We are an organisation that focuses on issues relevant to Hindu women and women generally in our society.

We promote the ideals of Hindu Dharma, foster an appreciation of Hindu culture and advocate for the advancement of the status of women. In this regard, we hold women in high esteem and do not condone the degradation of any woman’s character, whatever the context.

In recent years, the HWO has been engaged in a number of projects which benefited our community. We mention a few, for information:

1. We made masks and distributed masks (creating employment) to vulnerable communities during the pandemic;

2. We worked with others to build a home for a single mother of one, with a cancer-stricken, wheelchair-bound mother and teenage sister as dependants, whose home was destroyed by fire and couldn’t pay her rent;

3. We honoured and highlighted the work of two young Hindus for their academic achievements and service to community and country;

4. We worked actively with other women’s groups on issues of mutual interest;

5. We shared our views on the Concordat to the persons representing the Hindu community on the committee appointed by the Government;

6. We have written a letter to the attorney general, calling his attention to the Hindu Marriage Register which does not allow for the profession of the bride to be included. In this, we were prompted by members of the public who felt it was a matter that needed to be rectified;

7. We installed a monument of a female indentured, representing all jahaajis at the Divali Nagar on the occasion of the 177th anniversary of the arrival of the first indentureds to our country, in May 2022;

8. With permission of the property owners, we placed a sign honouring Shri Mungal Patasar, world-renowned sitarist, on the corner of Plover Street in Lange Park, where he resides;

9. When appropriate, we issue statements on national issues impacting the Hindu community;

10. We have prepared and shared posters with updated contact information of institutions that could assist at-risk women to get help in domestic situations that threaten their well-being and that of their children.

We are now in the planning stages of a programme geared towards helping youths to maintain strong, healthy minds, following the Covid pandemic and its multiple impacts.

Our work in the Hindu community will continue as our membership grows, bringing new skills and competencies with a commitment to volunteerism.

Our Facebook page tells more of our story.

Kamla Tewarie

president

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

And so it has come to pass

And so it has come to pass

No, no, Mr ­Jacob, acting Commissioner of Police, you cannot expect us to be patient and bear with the police in tackling crime.

During the 20 years of these weekly columns, violent crime, particularly murder and the impunity with which it is committed, has been a high-profile subject.

Killing of Hope

Killing of Hope

It is impossible to miss the symbolism in the murder of a ­girl-child named Hope in this season of hopelessness against the advancing forces of murder and mayhem.

The killing of seven-year-old McKenzie Hope Rechia stands out from the gang crimes that put two children in the hospital last week. Hope, as she was called by the family, lost her life in shockingly ­bizarre circumstances which indicate she was murdered by a relative who ­confessed a few hours later to an imam. On confirming the child’s death, he called in the police.

‘India’s moment’

‘India’s moment’

Last Monday, the world’s largest democracy reached the milestone of 75 years as an independent nation.

In 1947, India was the world’s sixth-largest economy but dropped to 12th by 1990 as it remained essentially socialist for its first 43 years, with the state domi­nating the economy. But starting in the ’90s under Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, India adopted the reform movement of the Washington Consensus being pushed throughout the developing world, including Trinidad and Tobago. Room was being created for the private sector, local and foreign, to lead the charge for economic growth.

Power to the people

What began as a student protest against Canadian interests in Port of Spain on February 26, 1970, rapidly evolved into a national movement that sparked the 1970 Black Revolution and triggered profound change in the economy and society of Trinidad and Tobago.

Need for integrated transportation and physical development policy

I have reviewed the recent article by Dr Rae Furlonge and the response by the Minister of Works and Transport, and would like to suggest that a missing dimension of this discussion is the lack of integration and coordination of various policies affecting physical and infrastructural development in Trinidad and Tobago, and especially between various dimensions of transportation policy.

Winning hearts and minds

Winning hearts and minds

A call to my ­grandnephew, Devon La Tou­che, a library assistant at the Beetham Gardens Community Library (BGCL) and the Joint Community Service Centre in Gonzales, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, led to two ­instructive days.