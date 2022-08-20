The Hindu Women’s Organisation (HWO) wishes to respond to a letter in your newspaper on Sunday, August 14, 2022, written by past president Mrs Brenda Gopeesingh, who has made a valuable contribution to our organisation over the years.
That release was not from the HWO. On the issue of comments on the prime minister’s wife, members of our group did not know of the matter before this release was sent. Mrs Gopeesingh acted on her own, did not consult members of the HWO on the release that she issued, and made reference to political preferences of members of the HWO which were presumptuous and inappropriate.
The HWO is not a political organisation. We are an organisation that focuses on issues relevant to Hindu women and women generally in our society.
We promote the ideals of Hindu Dharma, foster an appreciation of Hindu culture and advocate for the advancement of the status of women. In this regard, we hold women in high esteem and do not condone the degradation of any woman’s character, whatever the context.
In recent years, the HWO has been engaged in a number of projects which benefited our community. We mention a few, for information:
1. We made masks and distributed masks (creating employment) to vulnerable communities during the pandemic;
2. We worked with others to build a home for a single mother of one, with a cancer-stricken, wheelchair-bound mother and teenage sister as dependants, whose home was destroyed by fire and couldn’t pay her rent;
3. We honoured and highlighted the work of two young Hindus for their academic achievements and service to community and country;
4. We worked actively with other women’s groups on issues of mutual interest;
5. We shared our views on the Concordat to the persons representing the Hindu community on the committee appointed by the Government;
6. We have written a letter to the attorney general, calling his attention to the Hindu Marriage Register which does not allow for the profession of the bride to be included. In this, we were prompted by members of the public who felt it was a matter that needed to be rectified;
7. We installed a monument of a female indentured, representing all jahaajis at the Divali Nagar on the occasion of the 177th anniversary of the arrival of the first indentureds to our country, in May 2022;
8. With permission of the property owners, we placed a sign honouring Shri Mungal Patasar, world-renowned sitarist, on the corner of Plover Street in Lange Park, where he resides;
9. When appropriate, we issue statements on national issues impacting the Hindu community;
10. We have prepared and shared posters with updated contact information of institutions that could assist at-risk women to get help in domestic situations that threaten their well-being and that of their children.
We are now in the planning stages of a programme geared towards helping youths to maintain strong, healthy minds, following the Covid pandemic and its multiple impacts.
Our work in the Hindu community will continue as our membership grows, bringing new skills and competencies with a commitment to volunteerism.
Our Facebook page tells more of our story.
Kamla Tewarie
president