Covid-19 has forced T&T into remote work or no work.
The benefits of a hybrid workforce include increased productivity and improved employee satisfaction, and lowered business costs and reduced carbon footprint.
There is going to be a shift to remote operations, whether we like it or not. Businesses that never offered remote work are tightly embracing the idea.
Companies are planning to reduce office space and have a significant number of staff continue to work remotely.
There can be specific days for in-person meetings and collaboration, and other days allocated for remote work.
In-person meetings should be reserved for brainstorming sessions. Remote days would be for work that can be performed individually. Offices will be redesigned and reorganised.
Covid-19 has changed how we work. Working remotely in a hybrid workplace will be a change for the good in the post-pandemic world.