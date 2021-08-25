Covid-19 has forced T&T into remote work or no work.

The benefits of a hybrid workforce include increased productivity and improved employee satisfaction, and lowered business costs and reduced carbon footprint.

There is going to be a shift to remote operations, whether we like it or not. Businesses that never offered remote work are tightly embracing the idea.

Companies are planning to reduce office space and have a significant number of staff continue to work remotely.

There can be specific days for in-person meetings and collaboration, and other days allocated for remote work.

In-person meetings should be reserved for brainstorming sessions. Remote days would be for work that can be performed individually. Offices will be redesigned and reorganised.

Covid-19 has changed how we work. Working remotely in a hybrid workplace will be a change for the good in the post-pandemic world.

