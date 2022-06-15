I fully agree with Dr Theodore Lewis that “this Government should stop kicksin and start attending to the rot” (“Indian naming and Presbyterian rules”, Express, June 9).
While Indian names—and African and Chinese names—have been a source of “kicksin” for far too many, even on Government platforms, to those who are objects of such “kicksin”, it is far more insidious than that.
This is why it is not “inane” to have to deal with such ethnic “kicksin” frontally. It has become sadly an historically necessary process. Hopefully, we will never have to reach these depths again. I agree with Dr Lewis that it is certainly not good for political discourse to descend there.
Finally, I would like to make one factual correction to Dr Lewis’s piece: “Kamla” is not a Christian/Presbyterian name. “Kamla” is Sanskrit for “lotus”, and is another name of Lakshmi.