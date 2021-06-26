Terrence Deyalsingh

Unlikely ban: Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

ALL hail Minister Terrence Deyal­singh! I was left in awe after listening to him speak in the Parliament about his stewardship as Minister of Health. Even as we swiftly close in on the grisly milestone of 800 Covid-19 deaths, all these grieving families should be comforted by the thought that it could have been worse.

I shudder to imagine the thousands more who would be dead already if this minister’s expertise and brilliance had been lost to a lucky pharmacy somewhere in Trinidad. This exemplary performer could well have begun his affirmation of self-confidence like the man from the Saw movies: “I want to play a game...”. A game of death. After all, he invited the nation to imagine how many more lives would have been lost to Covid-19 if he were not at the helm.

It reminded me of an old joke about a little boy who, having missed his bus, ran behind it until he realised he had reached his stop. He made his way home and triumphantly boasted to his mother that he had saved his one dollar fare. She then chastised his stupidity for not running behind a taxi and saving five dollars.

“Smartman” antics are not new to Trinidad and Tobago. Despite the science behind Dr Hinds’ prophetic graphs, Minister Deyalsingh’s presentation was but a crude attempt to deflect poor performance and sell us dreams.

So I acquiesced and stretched my imagination beyond the red zone. I imagined that Mia Mottley was prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago and a competent medical practitioner was our Minister of Health. One who could at least count the number of vaccines in his medicine cabinet. Not a minister who would shed a tear over promenade limers taking a shot of puncheon, and yet ignore granny who stood in the rain with soaked feet to get an imaginary vaccine.

I was transported to a place akin to John Lennon’s paradise. Strangely, the dark clouds of death over our country began to recede, Pfizer vaccines were available to the 99 per cent and the country was working again.

Emboldened, I further imagined that George Weekes and Uriah Butler were alive and fighting the Covid variant that has attacked the voice, belly and spine of labour leaders. The “Massa” from Maraval had to remove his knee from the neck of the working class. Imagine, he’s now even threatening to pull CAL (Caribbean Airlines) planes right out of the sky, Still, nobody eh riot yet. Butler was aghast.

Look, Brian Lara scored 501 not out, but those were runs. Almost 800 deaths under Minister Deyalsingh’s watch and he too is not out. Imagine, Haiti is now telling us they are sorry. Great is Minister Deyalsingh! I imagine he will prevail.

Andrew Cross

Tacarigua

