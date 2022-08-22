I believe in the West Indies

What if I told you that the WI beat three-time World Cup finalists and the current No.1 ranked ODI team in the World, which is New Zealand? That’s the first ODI right, and yes, we lost the series.

You see how easy it is to fool the masses with statistics? WI won the Test and T20I leg against Bangladesh, also the ODI series against the Netherlands, yet nobody is bothered to celebrate that. Early this year January, Pooran as captain won a T20I series against Australia, 4-1.

Virat Kohli playing or not is non-issue. If the summer fixtures ended after the India tour, my brethren from Princes Town would’ve been crying long tears. I am proud of the team after the ODI series. The first and second ODIs are fine margins, it could’ve swung either way, that’s where WI want to be. Putting the opposition to the sword, challenging, and competing. There’s a way to lose. WI go down, we go down fighting, that’s all we can ask for as fans.

I rather the WI make all the mistakes now than go to the World Cup and embarrass themselves. It’s sickening to listen to rotten apples, personalities in the media and fellow fans, continue to abuse the WI rather than constructively criticise them. How else should the boys get experience; we must baptise them. Those from the era of black and white TV, griping on and on about Lara, Viv Richards, Sobers and Weekes and longing for the return of the glory days. Give them a chance, support the team, let this generation across all formats gel and forge their own dynasty.

Trust the process and believe in the youth project. That’s the winning formula – to believe. I believe in the WI. I believe in Captain Nicholas Pooran. I believe in Hope, King, Hosein, Joseph, all of them, I believe in all of them. WI are always a threat when we are underdogs. You could see it on their faces, they want to win, they want to compete, they want to bring glory to the region.

CWI and the backroom staff have been working tremendously hard to groom a core of players for the Test and Limited Overs format going forward, where players compete for places, earn their selection, and earn their contracts. Players who want to fulfil their childhood dream and have WI at heart. Not pick and choose only when World Cup season comes around or bending over backwards to has-beens who want a coaching stint and free ticket up the islands.

The upcoming CPL tournament is perfect timing for finalising the squad to go to the World Cup. Immense support from the fans and conditioning in the T20 format would do Pooran and company great dividends. Rally round the WI, win lose or draw. WI move on.

Kendell Karan

