Andrea! Andrea! I cried your name

And felt your anguish, eternal pain

I wept real tears because I knew

And felt your torment, what happened to you.

Why, oh why my child do ruthless uncaring men hide

They creep upon the innocent and unaware

The tired workers who travel for their daily bread

Many work real hard and think they are safe

Only to be eclipsed by a horrific fate

Torture and shame ruthlessness and fame

They seek among one another

They can never be a brother’s keeper

Revenge! Revenge! We seek relentlessly

To quench the pain and destruction of an anatomy.

Those who have gone this way cry out from the grave

Justice must be served it must not be in vain, not be

in vain

How long must we wait for it to be right?

We must not give up for this is a fight

Fight for the wrongs that have plagued this nation

Those who have died, disappeared without expla-

nation

Women, girls, boys, elderly, their early demise

This is the reason we must rise

Lost to a justice that is like a sham!

Killers, hurters, walk with smirks, high fives and laughs

to their delight

Corbeaux have assisted with their early flight

A disgrace, a travesty it must be put right,

Unite my people

We must put up a fight

Rid this country of this burden

This anguish, this hurt, this season.

I cried, and cried but the pain does not leave

For that is my only comfort, it keeps me company

Oh Andrea!, Oh Andrea! I feel like you are my child

Now sleep with the angels and smile

You no longer need to cry.

Sandra Drakes-Extavour

Santa Cruz

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fighting fire with fire not the best solution

The whole nation is horrified and traumatised by the treatment of Andrea Bharatt—an innocent, hard-working young lady who met her death at the hands of one or more human beings or some would say cockroaches or worse animals.

Let’s work towards positive outcomes, no time to blame

Let me begin by giving my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of Andrea Bharatt and Ashanti Riley and the countless others who bear the burden of unimaginable grief and unanswered questions and prayers. All I can offer at this time are my daily prayers that the higher being you serve bestows on you peace that only they can provide.

I cried your name

Andrea! Andrea! I cried your name

And felt your anguish, eternal pain

I wept real tears because I knew

And felt your torment, what happened to you.

Why, oh why my child do ruthless uncaring men hide

They creep upon the innocent and unaware

The tired workers who travel for their daily bread

Fast-tracking regional Covid recovery and resilience

Fast-tracking regional Covid recovery and resilience

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in 2021. BBC has reported that as of 1st of February 2021, more than 100 million people have been infected with the virus, 2.2 million people have died across nearly 200 countries. There are still over 382,000 new cases every day. Although both rich and poor countries have faced the full wrath of the pandemic, the difference is, the developed countries are buffered by their wealth enabling them to recover faster than anyone else.

Getting away with murder

Getting away with murder

The spontaneous eruption of protests across the country signals that, for the population, the murder of Andrea Bharatt has crossed a line too far.

In Andrea, none of the rationales used for blaming women for their own murders apply.

Unfair

“This isn’t right! This isn’t fair!”

Said every person, everywhere,

including the idler on the block,

whose catcalls won’t get that girl to stop

or turn and give him a second look.