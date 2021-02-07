Andrea! Andrea! I cried your name
And felt your anguish, eternal pain
I wept real tears because I knew
And felt your torment, what happened to you.
Why, oh why my child do ruthless uncaring men hide
They creep upon the innocent and unaware
The tired workers who travel for their daily bread
Many work real hard and think they are safe
Only to be eclipsed by a horrific fate
Torture and shame ruthlessness and fame
They seek among one another
They can never be a brother’s keeper
Revenge! Revenge! We seek relentlessly
To quench the pain and destruction of an anatomy.
Those who have gone this way cry out from the grave
Justice must be served it must not be in vain, not be
in vain
How long must we wait for it to be right?
We must not give up for this is a fight
Fight for the wrongs that have plagued this nation
Those who have died, disappeared without expla-
nation
Women, girls, boys, elderly, their early demise
This is the reason we must rise
Lost to a justice that is like a sham!
Killers, hurters, walk with smirks, high fives and laughs
to their delight
Corbeaux have assisted with their early flight
A disgrace, a travesty it must be put right,
Unite my people
We must put up a fight
Rid this country of this burden
This anguish, this hurt, this season.
I cried, and cried but the pain does not leave
For that is my only comfort, it keeps me company
Oh Andrea!, Oh Andrea! I feel like you are my child
Now sleep with the angels and smile
You no longer need to cry.
Sandra Drakes-Extavour
Santa Cruz