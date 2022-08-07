I dream a JEREEM of days today

When 1.4 million people were ecstatic

I dream a JEREEM of days today

When this small island shone and we must never forget it,

What a run ran by our hero and son JEREEM in the Commonwealth Games 200m,

19.80 seconds and pride and smile covered faces as it was all over,

Trinidad and Tobago!! Trinidad and Tobago!! Rang out far and wide in every corner,

A request for pan pushed our identity and heightened emotions further,

So next time we think about our nation’s achievement,

Recall our own role as citizen amongst others (as ambassadors) continued great accomplishment,

Our Independence 60th anniversary has new national heroes JEREEM Richards and Nicholas Paul,

With competition still in progress we now boast a four medal ( 2 Gold, 1 Silver 1 Bronze) haul,

Have given us reasons, if even for a while

To make a small twin island, blessed Trinidad and Tobago smile.…

A DREAM that’s real today…

Ronald Marcano

Strengthen the fight against abuse

For a country where one in every three women experience violence at the hands of their intimate partner, shelters and safe houses for battered women should be recognised as a critical element of any strategy to combat the problem.

The topic of my column is like a doubles vendor situation. The actual writing is best done in the early morning or at night. I have to mull and prepare the ingredients from before. There is a line of prepared impassioned topics that I intend to explore in upcoming weeks but every so often, a topic butts in and jumps the line and gets first priority since it is eating the doubles on site and not take away.

