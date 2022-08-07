I dream a JEREEM of days today
When 1.4 million people were ecstatic
I dream a JEREEM of days today
When this small island shone and we must never forget it,
What a run ran by our hero and son JEREEM in the Commonwealth Games 200m,
19.80 seconds and pride and smile covered faces as it was all over,
Trinidad and Tobago!! Trinidad and Tobago!! Rang out far and wide in every corner,
A request for pan pushed our identity and heightened emotions further,
So next time we think about our nation’s achievement,
Recall our own role as citizen amongst others (as ambassadors) continued great accomplishment,
Our Independence 60th anniversary has new national heroes JEREEM Richards and Nicholas Paul,
With competition still in progress we now boast a four medal ( 2 Gold, 1 Silver 1 Bronze) haul,
Have given us reasons, if even for a while
To make a small twin island, blessed Trinidad and Tobago smile.…
A DREAM that’s real today…
Ronald Marcano