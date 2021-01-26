I’ll take the vaccine but...

I don’t know about you but I’m willing to take any Covid-19 vaccine provided the person administering it, who tells me it is “safe and effective”, is willing to sign off on it. Something like this: “I guarantee that this vaccine is safe and effective. Safe, in that you will suffer no adverse effects and effective, in that it will protect you from contracting the virus.”

Not much to ask for, is it?

If neither the person administering nor Minister Terrence Deyalsingh nor PAHO/WHO official Dr Erica Wheeler is willing to give that guarantee, then they need to tell us what they mean by their mantra “safe and effective”.

Are these just words that the officials must parrot over and over with no truth or meaning to them?

Over to you, Mr Minister and Dr Wheeler. Are you willing to sign that guarantee?

If not, why not?

(Note to reporters: could one of you please ask Mr Deyalsingh this question during one of his interminable, unnecessary press briefings? Thanks.)

And, please, Mr minister, don’t call me an “anti-vaxxer”.

I’m not against vaccines, only the toxic kind. Word of advice: follow the science, not the propaganda/advertisements from the vaccine manufacturers.

You could start by reading the vaccine insert (the fine print document that comes with the vaccine).

K Kelly

Arima

