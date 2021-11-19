I’m not seeing significant difference in grocery bill

I am still looking for any tangible decrease that I can celebrate regarding my grocery bill, with the recent heralded removal of VAT on certain items.
The reality is this: the Government cannot compel anyone to sell their goods at a specific price.
As a lay person with limited knowledge in these matters I suspect that is a non-starter.
If I am correct then we are all aware of what will take place.
In these tough times, businesses are trying their best to make up for all the profits they may have lost in the early stages of the pandemic.
As usual, it is the consumer who eventually feels the pinch.
Are you seeing the type of profits that some businesses are declaring, even in a pandemic and economic downturn? That tells a story!
It is a sad state of affairs but the truth is we all will have to dig deeper into our pockets this Christmas, given a situation made even worse by the clogging at those major ports all over the world.
It is time that we as a nation try to come together and to the best of our ability cut our import bill.
Come up with a plan to become more self-sufficient as a country.
We are seeing what is taking place around the world. When the heat is on those larger countries they will see about their own first.
With all the promises that are made, remember, promises will be broken in hard times.
This may be a dark Christmas for many children.
Maybe in your community there is some child or a family that is struggling to make ends meet. You can be our brother’s/sister’s keeper. I still believe we can make it if we try helping each other.
Arnold Gopeesingh
San Juan