Our country’s Independence Day celebration is fast approaching. I want to do the unthinkable and nominate Marlene McDonald and her co-accused to receive our nation’s highest award. I hope it isn’t too late.
According to Dr Rowley, the 49 charges facing his erstwhile senior PNM official and Cabinet minister and her associates, signal the dawn of a new society. There is certainly no crisis of governance and the arrests should be welcomed. Surely, the persons whose misfortune is responsible for this tumultuous achievement and quantum leap in logic deserve our highest accolades.