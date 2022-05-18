I listened to an interview between Fazeer Mohammed and businessman Peter George, who was offering his support for the newly-established National Transformation Alliance, the NTA, and I was truly impressed when Peter stated he had taken a decision to take responsibility for the fortunes of this country, and that the NTA and its leader, Gary Griffith, would provide the spark that would ignite the change in giving our nation a future.
Peter went on to say we should individually and collectively put country first, and take responsibility for ensuring we move from the doom and gloom of the present to a brighter future, through an integrated strategy for national development.
I am especially impressed and supportive of any individuals and any movement that adopts the watchwords of “I take responsibility” for my country. I like the tone and tenor. What a refreshing and unique commitment.
I have long promoted the benefit of an approach such as Peter is espousing, as it defines in pure terms where we are as a nation at present, what we as a people would like for our country, and how, through an integrated strategy, we could move to becoming an outstanding exemplar in the wider Caribbean region.
I hereby join Peter in taking responsibility for the future of our nation and in supporting Gary and the NTA in sparking change through defining the strategic direction for our country.