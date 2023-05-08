In last Sunday’s Express, dated Sunday April 30, 2023 there was a very prominent article about ICE Caribbean Entertainment District’s skating rink in La Romaine, detailing it as Trinidad & Tobago’s first ice-skating rink. It is not.
The first ice-skating rink in this country was built and installed inside the Gulf City Mall on the Southern Main Road in La Romaine in the early ‘80s. This mall was built as a direct response to the shopping, entertainment and leisure magnetism existing at the time in the north of the country. The owners at the time, the Southern Battoo family and Ben Battoo in particular saw this as a massive draw to their area. They were not wrong. During the mall’s construction and into its completion an ice-skating rink was added literally as “icing on the cake,” though it was within the initial planning.
I don’t know how ICED built its rink but back in the day when Gulf City was built ice-skating rinks were constructed using about five platforms. The first was a groundwater drain, followed by a sand and gravel base, on top of which there was a (heated) concrete bed. A layer of insulation went in on top of the concrete bed.
On top of this layer another concrete slab was prepared, but this slab had to be chilled so pipes were run throughout this slab. These pipes were connected to water supply and chilling sources. Once this top slab was cured, water was flooded onto it and frozen in layers. The topmost layer is your finished ice-skating surface. This is a basic, simplified version but at the Gulf City Mall installation the machinery for freezing the water just would not work as it was supposed to, as far as I can remember. Mr Ben Battoo, the developer himself then took a decision to rip the entire thing out and install a bowling alley, which worked quite well until this was replaced by the subsequent mall owners.
The Battoos were very prescient in their long-term view, bringing untold billions of dollars to the southern half of the country, both with the mall and the Gulf View estate development. It is sincerely hoped that ICE Caribbean Entertainment District has a better shot at success with their skating rink, and any setbacks are only fleeting. After all, their rink works!