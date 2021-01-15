I loved the headline in the Express of January 8, 2021, “Woof, woof”. In all honesty, I casually dropped my paper in the car without really taking a closer look on what was written.

In fact, I even assumed the photo was that of outgoing US President Donald Trump and that he was being threatened by the hounds of Baskerville.

Not so, because, as I read carefully, I realised that the headline was referring to something else altogether.

Medical dog or not, my mother always taught me that, if you don’t have money in your pocket, dog better than you.

This is not to impugn that people with financial clout or even those with ministerial savvy receive preferential treatment when coming to exemptions and all those trivial things, but I believe that Patrick Manning was right because if dog really better than you, then crapaud smoke yuh pipe, in T&T!

A rottweiler’s view.

Dave Sadaphal

via e-mail

Missing the boat on yachtie issues

The apparent neglect of the concerns of the yachting industry in this pandemic has emerged as another instance in which a potentially significant contributor to the country’s foreign ­exchange earnings continues to be ignored.

Tourism failing taxpayers

Tourism in Tobago is more a dead horse being beaten (to use an unfortunate metaphor) than a phoenix which will ever rise again. The Scarborough History Walks share the same imaginary, vanished, but not forgotten, space as the Rainforest Zipline.

Even the strongest democracy can crumble

Despite the fact that Abraham Lincoln was the first Republican president to lead a divided nation during the civil war of 1860, he said, “America will never be destroyed from the outside, but if we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Ending the war with nature

News this week that global carbon dioxide emissions possibly fell about eight per cent last year is but a drop of positivity in what has been a calamitous year for the planet. While greenhouse gas emissions declined infinitesimally, cognisance must be taken of the fact that this was only due to the lockdowns forced by the coronavirus pandemic that resulted in a temporary halt in industrial activity and airline travel.

The pandemic continues to plague the globe, but manufacturing and air travel resumed during the year, perhaps not at pre-coronavirus levels, but enough to make the good news transitory.

Responding to Washington’s new hemispheric thinking

In a few days’ time, Joe Biden will become the 46th President of the United States.

Many governments and individuals around the world will breathe a collective sigh of relief. This will not be because a Democrat has replaced a Republican, but because an individual who represents stability, certainty and rationality is again the head of state of the world’s most influential and economic and militarily powerful nation.

Inside the world of headaches

“How you feeling today, Gramma?”

I would ask that question of my paternal grandmother every day.

“The head hurting. The blood pressure and the sugar high,” she would invariably answer. “Squeeze the head for me, beti.”