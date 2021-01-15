I loved the headline in the Express of January 8, 2021, “Woof, woof”. In all honesty, I casually dropped my paper in the car without really taking a closer look on what was written.
In fact, I even assumed the photo was that of outgoing US President Donald Trump and that he was being threatened by the hounds of Baskerville.
Not so, because, as I read carefully, I realised that the headline was referring to something else altogether.
Medical dog or not, my mother always taught me that, if you don’t have money in your pocket, dog better than you.
This is not to impugn that people with financial clout or even those with ministerial savvy receive preferential treatment when coming to exemptions and all those trivial things, but I believe that Patrick Manning was right because if dog really better than you, then crapaud smoke yuh pipe, in T&T!
A rottweiler’s view.
Dave Sadaphal
via e-mail