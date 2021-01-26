THIS is an open letter to Judy Kublalsingh.
Ms Kublalsingh, I read your recent column in the Express headlined “Hypocritical Democrats”. About Nancy Pelosi at the hairdresser minus her mask, about the noisy and disruptive Brett Kavanaugh protesters in 2018, about the millions who marched with in protest on January 21, 2017, about the rioting, looting and arson linked to the George Floyd/Black Lives Matter protests last year, about Donald Trump’s voting fraud claims etc etc.
Letting those sleeping dogs lie for the moment, I say to you that if Donald Trump had consistently encouraged mask-wearing from April 2020 onwards, many thousands of lives would have been saved.
Additionally, Ms Kublalsingh, if he had urged his fellow Americans to wear masks, especially his adoring MAGA (Make America Great Again) followers, and led by example, he would be in the White House today.
So much for the pro-life “stable genius”.
AE Huggins
via e-mail