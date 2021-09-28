“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” seems to be the policy with all Government agencies. Before it was “a stitch in time saves nine”, but that was in colonial days, not now that we are independent.
This policy decision seems to come from the top—and I think the top, from the prime minister down to the ministers in charge of the various agencies, to the heads of departments to the regionals, who then inform the councillors—so nothing gets done, although residents have been pointing out the problems for years.
Is it so when the problems have become extremely costly, then give the jobs to their special boys.
We vote in the various elections and we get no representation, the elected ones strut around being called Honourable This and Councillor That, and drive around in fancy cars.
How often, when attempts are made to contact a minister, do we get voice mail or else the phone is off? This shows disrespect for the citizenry—people who elected them and pay their salary.
Clermont Andrews
via e-mail