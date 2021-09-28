“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” seems to be the policy with all Government agencies. Before it was “a stitch in time saves nine”, but that was in colonial days, not now that we are independent.

This policy decision seems to come from the top—and I think the top, from the prime minister down to the ministers in charge of the various agencies, to the heads of departments to the regionals, who then inform the councillors—so nothing gets done, although residents have been pointing out the problems for years.

Is it so when the problems have become extremely costly, then give the jobs to their special boys.

We vote in the various elections and we get no representation, the elected ones strut around being called Honourable This and Councillor That, and drive around in fancy cars.

How often, when attempts are made to contact a minister, do we get voice mail or else the phone is off? This shows disrespect for the citizenry—people who elected them and pay their salary.

Clermont Andrews

via e-mail

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Delivering on the Roadmap mandate

Delivering on the Roadmap mandate

IN two full-page advertisements in this newspaper earlier this month, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services went out front in publishing some of its initiatives said to meet recommendations of the historic Covid-19 Roadmap to Recovery team. 

Bliss must go

Bliss must go

It would be inexcusable for President Paula-Mae Weekes to ­reconstitute the Police Service Commission (PolSC) around the chairmanship of Bliss Seepersad.

1,500 potholes...plus more taxes

After reading the article published in the Express on September 23 regarding 1,500 potholes, I must say this is the epitome of a disaster in a country where there are 100 acres of asphalt.

‘If it’s not broken...’

“If it’s not broken, don’t fix it” seems to be the policy with all Government agencies. Before it was “a stitch in time saves nine”, but that was in colonial days, not now that we are independent.