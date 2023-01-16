There is a lot of commentary about who should be President of Trinidad and Tobago. It seems that the criteria are based on political satisfaction. Had Ms Christine Kangaloo been a member of the opposition United National Congress, she would be viewed as perfection itself. Why? Obviously, once you are a member of the UNC you are considered perfect with a capital P.
There would be no talk about the Constitution and the PNM salivating about clinging on to power into infinity. The electorate in 2025 will be deciding who will be doing the political clinging.
This is T&T where the UNC is of the view that not one single member of the PNM, from captain to cook, can be trusted.
Not one single PNM citizen can be hard-working and capable of being fair minded?
Fair-mindedness is what we are looking for from any candidate in dealing with the citizenry. And the magical word is trust.
Is it that the other magical words include political fear-mongering leading to the next general election? If it could be possible, it would be indeed lovely to have citizens vote individually for a president but the Constitution cannot be changed now in 2023. Possibly next time around.
Taking the contentious PNM vs UNC fight out of the equation, as a stand alone candidate, Ms Kangaloo cannot be faulted.