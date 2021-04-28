If only we were a nation of critical thinkers

In a world swamped with irrationalities of one kind or another leading to poor decision making and, by extension, poor outcomes, all the human race has as counter is an ideal of taking a critical approach to issues to arrive at meaningful, informed choices.
The fundamentals of such an approach involve:
1. Avoiding “tunnel” vision and taking a multi-dimensional approach to issues. The tendency to see things only from one perspective, often to bolster our own egos, interests or agendas in denial of other salient ways of seeing, is the root of poor decision making, leading to poor outcomes. You see a child as “evil” when other inputs reveal serious psychological problems which should be expertly handled, and solving Covid-19 means a total lockdown instead of a balancing act involving varied interests.
2. Replacing an emotive/subjective approach to issues with a rational analysis involving conclusions drawn from objective evidence. Infusing bias and prejudice, ego and self-interest and other such irrationalities and subjectivities to justify a personal line of thinking, instead of taking an objective view of the relevant evidence, can only distract from the fair play, justice and good sense that should inform any decision-making process.
For example, he cannot be a good leader because of numerous allegations against him, or she is good for the job because she is a faithful party member. Allegations or party affiliation should not be determinants of suitability, as against an objective analysis of true competence.
3. Applying a moral compass, difficult as that is, to decision making. But even as you are multi-dimensional in your approach and you strive for the greatest objectivity, there should be a moral dimension to your decision making.
What is moral is a highly debatable issue, for what is “moral” to some may not be so to others; but a consensual, acceptable sense of “right and wrong” should inform the choices you make. Debt forgiveness maybe justified because of the force of circumstances and an erring employee, perhaps, can be given a second chance because of an excellent record of service.
How do we fare as a country against such a background?
As I sit in my bubble at home awaiting yet another tomorrow, like yesterday and the day before, with glimpses of the unimaginable horror in India crossing my mind from time to time, my despair seems to heighten with the realisation of how we as a people in this country have come to accept irrational behaviour leading to poor choices and decision making with equally poor outcomes without question, as if they were thing to expect—“high culture”, if you will.
Like in the politics where patronage and privilege trump true competence, as in a recent appointment in Security, with more of the same in the offing rather than meaningful change, with no questions asked; as in crime, where our peace as a people has been stolen from us by the criminals with no end in sight; as with Covid, formidable as that is, where there is no clear path for relief in sight, with more uncertainty and distrust, its most telling manifestations in the continuing failure to save our children with a well-thought-out strategy; and the latest, as with the uncertainty and indecisiveness surrounding the arrival of high-powered weapons in our country despite the highly instructive US travel advisory against terrorism as a reminder about where this could lead.
And at the personal level, we continue to make poor choices in the way some of us abuse our mates and our children, continue to rape and murder our innocents despite all the protests and the vigils, continue to see criminal activity as a source of sustenance and, otherwise, continue to herd at the slightest opportunity despite the Covid warnings for which we are now paying the price, continue to drive recklessly, continue to disrespect our neighbours... and so much more.
Can we fix this festering sore of poor decision making arising from abject irrational behaviour with the makeshift plasters as we often apply?
If only we were a nation of critical thinkers! But such is wishful thinking.
The present generation is seasoned in a kind of complacency spawned by our tribal politics never to ask questions of our leaders lest we jeopardise our “mess of pottage”, and they too, knowing this, never feel the obligation to account and do as they please. For critical thinking to become the cultural trait of a people, indeed the way a society thinks, it must become part of a national mission in education revolutionising the way we teach and the way we learn. At every level, teachers must cease to be mere repositories of knowledge; and learners, receptacles to be filled with that knowledge. There must be shift from the “what” of knowledge to the “why”, and with the education system engendering such a spirit of enquiry across disciplines, and in the process instilling it into the consciousness, is it not logical to hope the net effect will be a generation of citizens with an acquired propensity to ask meaningful questions and make intelligent choices about the way they live and about those who control their lives?
As usual, I leave the answer to you!
Dr Errol N Benjamin
via e-mail