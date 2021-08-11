A poem by

Michael Harris

If that is what it takes, then

I shall hang a bell around my neck

And carry a sign across my chest

In bold letters reading “UNCLEAN”,

That those citizens, in the grip of their debilitating fear,

Would know when I am passing

So to keep their distance from me.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall emblazon on my clothes

The Yellow Star of shame

So that I can be easily identified,

And humiliated, and abused

By other citizens, those roiled by righteous anger.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall carry my special identification card,

Made mandatory by the new PASS LAWS,

Which define where I can and cannot go

In my own country, and which effectively

Incarcerate me, without the right of habeas corpus,

In the prison of my home.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall suffer in silence

The vilification and vituperation

Unleashed upon my head

By the newly ordained Pontiffs of the Public’s Interest

Suddenly inspired with virological infallibility

But bereft of any shred of human charity.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall read in Consternation and Despair

As the mighty Moguls of the Media,

The self-anointed “Guardians of Democracy”,

Preach, with sanctimonious certainty,

Of the Right of the majority to protect itself

From the “foolish intransigence” of the minority.

Forgetting... assuming they ever knew...

That the test of a true Democracy

Is the protection it affords its minorities

From the Tyranny of the majority.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall watch, with unspoken rage,

As the Barons of Business are

Empowered to arrogate unto themselves

The Right, at Will, to take away my livelihood,

Simply because I assert my personhood

In the face of their authority.

So, they yoke me to their whipping posts

And flay me as they chant, “No Jab, No Job.”

If that is what it takes, then

I shall watch, my heart bursting with grief,

As Family, and Friends, and Colleagues and Neighbours

Slink away from me with averted eyes

And utter not a word in my defence.

But, in their fear and their anger, stoked

By the obfuscations and lies of the politicians,

Vote to disenfranchise me from society.

If that is what it takes, then

With head unbowed, I shall walk

Through the guarded gates of Stalag Covid-19,

Where those who exercise an opinion

Different from that of the madding crowd

Are concentrated and congregated,

Hidden far away

So that the double-jabbed ones

Would not have to breathe their noxious,

Infected gases.

If that is what it takes, then

I shall pray for patience in adversity

That I may endure such oppression and pain.

But before I am expunged completely from civic existence

Let me ask, you who would render me void,

Who next shall you seek to blame

As the tally of the dead keeps rising?

(Michael Harris is a former Express columnist. He states that he is not an anti-vaxxer. He declares, however, that he was vaccinated a long time ago against intolerance, oppression, corruption and injustice; and that the antibodies of that vaccine never diminish.)

