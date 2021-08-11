A poem by
Michael Harris
If that is what it takes, then
I shall hang a bell around my neck
And carry a sign across my chest
In bold letters reading “UNCLEAN”,
That those citizens, in the grip of their debilitating fear,
Would know when I am passing
So to keep their distance from me.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall emblazon on my clothes
The Yellow Star of shame
So that I can be easily identified,
And humiliated, and abused
By other citizens, those roiled by righteous anger.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall carry my special identification card,
Made mandatory by the new PASS LAWS,
Which define where I can and cannot go
In my own country, and which effectively
Incarcerate me, without the right of habeas corpus,
In the prison of my home.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall suffer in silence
The vilification and vituperation
Unleashed upon my head
By the newly ordained Pontiffs of the Public’s Interest
Suddenly inspired with virological infallibility
But bereft of any shred of human charity.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall read in Consternation and Despair
As the mighty Moguls of the Media,
The self-anointed “Guardians of Democracy”,
Preach, with sanctimonious certainty,
Of the Right of the majority to protect itself
From the “foolish intransigence” of the minority.
Forgetting... assuming they ever knew...
That the test of a true Democracy
Is the protection it affords its minorities
From the Tyranny of the majority.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall watch, with unspoken rage,
As the Barons of Business are
Empowered to arrogate unto themselves
The Right, at Will, to take away my livelihood,
Simply because I assert my personhood
In the face of their authority.
So, they yoke me to their whipping posts
And flay me as they chant, “No Jab, No Job.”
If that is what it takes, then
I shall watch, my heart bursting with grief,
As Family, and Friends, and Colleagues and Neighbours
Slink away from me with averted eyes
And utter not a word in my defence.
But, in their fear and their anger, stoked
By the obfuscations and lies of the politicians,
Vote to disenfranchise me from society.
If that is what it takes, then
With head unbowed, I shall walk
Through the guarded gates of Stalag Covid-19,
Where those who exercise an opinion
Different from that of the madding crowd
Are concentrated and congregated,
Hidden far away
So that the double-jabbed ones
Would not have to breathe their noxious,
Infected gases.
If that is what it takes, then
I shall pray for patience in adversity
That I may endure such oppression and pain.
But before I am expunged completely from civic existence
Let me ask, you who would render me void,
Who next shall you seek to blame
As the tally of the dead keeps rising?
(Michael Harris is a former Express columnist. He states that he is not an anti-vaxxer. He declares, however, that he was vaccinated a long time ago against intolerance, oppression, corruption and injustice; and that the antibodies of that vaccine never diminish.)