If the Prime Minister could play...

“Order, order!” … shouted the Speaker of the House.

Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George had already said “Prime Minister” three times while on her feet. She was ignored by the Prime Minister as he continued his rant in response to a reasonable question from MP Rodney Charles. For some reason, the speaker was not moved to ask the Prime Minister to leave the House or to adjourn the sitting.

The disconcerting incident triggered in my mind the 1967 calypso monarch, the Mighty Cypher who sang “If the priest could play, who is we?” If the Prime Minister can disrespect The Speaker of the House in Parliament, then what do you expect from the other members of Parliament? What do you expect from young men on the streets? What do you expect from the public servants in their daily interactions with the people they serve? If our Prime Minister cannot control his anger and violent behaviour then what do you expect of citizens?

Hopefully, The Speaker has had the courage to have a private conversation with the very Prime Minister who nominated her to the post, to advise him that any similar recurrence will be dealt with severely. But it makes me wonder: if the speaker were male, would such disrespect have prevailed? The last male PNM speaker of the House was Barendra Sinanan, MP, who presided from 2002 – 2010 and I recall a different tone and cadence in the House. My “rose-tinted” lenses suggest that Parliamentarians behaved in a more dignified manner then; they were more intentional, calculated, and respectful in the way they presented themselves.

The average citizen should look to the party in power for leadership and those who hold the reins of power are obligated to set a tone that is calming and collaborative rather than aggressive and disrespectful. Instead, we continuously witness tones of aggression, anger, and violence from all quarters.

In these times of uncertainty and turmoil, we need leadership that is calm and purposeful. What I saw in Parliament was a triggered Prime Minister, employee of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, who felt it necessary to remind us that he is the Prime Minister and suggest that the opposition member should go to Guyana or Barbados. Had he been in complete control, he may have taken a breath and responded in a way that was less aggressive and violent.

Almost simultaneously, and in stark contrast, the US Senate Hearing for the supreme nominee Court Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson was in progress and I saw a female leader maintaining her grace and dignity for many hours while under severe provocation and pressure.

Many of us feel stuck and hopeless. It is an ideal opportunity for the leadership to intervene and change the tone from hopelessness to optimism.

Prime Minister: when you asked for our vote, you implied that you would take leadership and show a different path. Instead, we continue to be subjected to your language of violence and aggression whether it is the Parliament, at a political meeting, or at a news conference.

I shall continue monitoring the Parliament feeds and hope never to witness The Speaker commanding repeatedly in vain for order to be restored. If we are to reduce the level of violence in our country, our politicians must show respect for each other, for their employers (the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago), and “calm dong de place”.

Dennise Demming

