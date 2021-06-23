Sometime around 2013, there was a project to create national health cards for all citizens using the public healthcare and CDAP system. This was a project to completely computerise—nowadays we say digitise—the health information on people.

The information would be available on a card, similar to a bank card, and accessible, with a swipe, to any doctor, health centre or hospital in the system.

I believe that by 2015, the development of this system was almost complete. People were being invited to register, and some have received their cards.

Is the system now complete? If not, at what stage are we? Is it being used only for pharmaceuticals?

There was also a card introduced for the registration of persons receiving social Service benefits.

The Biometric Smart Card. Same question: “Is this project complete?” This should have been used to make the assistance payments to all in need. The database should have been already there.

If these systems were up-to-date, think how easy the vaccination of the elderly and ill would have been.

Shoulda….woulda…

Anne de Silva

St Joseph

If we had those smart cards...

