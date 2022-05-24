If we truly care about children...

A common factor links abuse at State-funded children’s institutions, violence in schools, and the domestic murders of women: irresponsible parenting.
This might, at first blush, seem to offer a silver bullet to mitigate these ills—set up programmes and policies to improve parenting practices, and school violence, child abuse and even domestic murders should all be reduced. Unfortunately, matters are not so straightforward.
The best research shows parents actually have little to no positive effects on their children’s life outcomes. This statement contradicts 90 per cent of parenting studies, but that is because almost all such studies suffer from two fatal flaws: first, most are not, in fact, parenting studies but mother-child studies; second, few studies separate genetic from environmental effects on children.
Nonetheless, several decades of twin and adoption studies show the home environment basically accounts for zero to five per cent of children’s positive outcomes. (Very abusive parents can, of course, stymie children’s life chances.) Instead, it is parents’ genetic contribution, particularly in terms of IQ and the genetic/psychological trait of conscientiousness (50 per cent), the external environment (30 per cent) and random events (20 per cent) that explain people’s life trajectories.
But, even if individual parents do not influence their children’s socialisation, it is arguable that parenting culture does make a difference. It is surely no coincidence that violent schoolchildren mostly come from single-parent homes, that most children in State-funded institutions have been put there by their parents, and that most domestic violence murder victims had their first child in their late teens and early 20s.
The question is: can the parenting culture that underlies such outcomes be changed? If the State offers tax breaks or even financial assistance to lower-income couples with children who get married, will this increase two-parent households? Or, if the Government removes the minimum wage for 16- to 25-year-olds, will this help young men acquire job experience and skills so that by their late 20s they become more attractive marriage prospects for women?
I do not know if such policies will have an impact. What is indisputable is that none of the strategies used in the past 30 years has had any effect on these ills. We must therefore do something drastically different if, as all the politicians and commentators are claiming, we are truly concerned about children’s lives.
Kevin Baldeosingh
Freeport