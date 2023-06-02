I have read with utter dismay the letter penned by Mr Trevor Hosten in response to my own, and I say I am truly disappointed because upon reading that letter, the realisation hit me that there are still many irresponsible people in this small, twin-island republic.
I wonder if he has ever heard of the age-old adage that “ignorance of the law is no excuse”. Whether it be a misdemeanour or otherwise, if you break the law, you pay the price, and, yes, Mr Hosten, “the law is the law must be swallowed hook, line and sinker” because the law is what governs our democratic society, and it’s why we have courthouses, judges and juries, so that you can fight your case if you do not agree with the charges.
Some years ago, there was a Mexican (if I remember right) ship that docked at our port in Port of Spain, and the Mexican sailors were arrested for cock-fighting, which is very legal in Mexico but very illegal here. As it was legal in their country, those sailors had no idea that cock-fighting was illegal here, but they were arrested, charged, taken before the courts, found guilty and fined. Of course, they were eased up when the judge understood that the sailors thought they were doing nothing wrong, so instead of giving them jail time, they were fined and confined to their ship. Thus, “ignorance of the law is no excuse”.
As you said, “Anyone with common sense can dissect the farmer’s astonishment and dismay for what evidently never appeared to him as ‘an offence’, clearly unaware such law exists”—so what? The law exists whether he was unaware of it or not; he broke the law and must pay the penalty. Furthermore, how long has that driver been driving a van? Doesn’t he know about unsecured loads? Didn’t he have to pass a regulation test for vans? So how can he be unaware such a law exists? Because he was young?
Also, the errant driver did not have to be driving through a class-five hurricane for that bucket to fly off that truck. If you were acquainted with these things, as it clearly shows you are not, the slightest of breezes could have picked up that empty bucket off that open tray and send it into the windscreen of the car behind.
You used a lot of big words, yet said nothing whatsoever because with the carnage on the streets of Trinidad and Tobago, thank God the cops are out there issuing as many tickets as they can to keep us drivers on our toes. I myself have got tickets that I did not agree with, went to court to fight those cases, won some, lost some, but never have I got angry with the cops to say that they should not be out there doing their jobs.
As you also said, “They recently prohibited right turns from Taylor Street onto Warren Street in Woodbrook, and before the cement dried on the new sign, the cops were there not to advise and educate but to malevolently issue tickets.” My friend, the signs are there for all drivers to read, whether the cement was dried or not, they are there. I don’t think blind people can drive cars on our nation’s roads, so if the signs are there in plain view for all drivers to see, then can you tell me why on earth a driver would still make that turn? That sign alone will educate and advise that no right turn should be made from Taylor Street onto Warren Street, so why should they post police officers there to “educate and advise”, to pinpoint those who cannot read?
They installed a “No U-turn sign on Wrightson Road, stopping a practice dating from since that roadway was built”. Don’t you think that at the time the road was built, there were not as many cars on the roadway as there are today? And that practice has become so dangerous that they had no choice but to stop it? And, yet again, the sign is there for all to see, so why would drivers still continue to do it? And here it is that you are angry when traffic wardens are posted there to issue tickets.
The police are out there trying to rein in those guys who think that minor “misdemeanours” on the road are nothing to be concerned about, but it’s these “misdemeanours” that actually kill people in the long run, like unsecured buckets on the back of an open-tray van.
Keith Anthony Stephen