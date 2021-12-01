No human being is illegal. I say again louder. No human being is illegal. Words matter.
Many migrants are accused of entering a country illegally.
If a person has committed a crime on entering a country without authorisation, that person is not illegal. A person cannot be illegal.
Certain actions may be criminal, but people cannot be illegal. Referring to people as illegal is grammatically incorrect.
We do not call pedestrians who cross in the middle of Henry Street illegal pedestrians.
A child who skips school to go to the mall is not an illegal pupil.
The term “illegal immigrant” is neither accurate nor neutral.
Other people who break laws are not referred to as illegal. Such language is dehumanising.
No human being can be illegal. That is a contradiction in terms. Human beings can be tall, dark, handsome, with grey hair. They can be thick like cold dhal. They can be right or wrong. How can a human being be illegal?
If a migrant has committed a crime, “illegal alien” is not the proper term. The term “illegal alien” is imprecise, and used to encompass individuals in a country under vastly different circumstances.
Victims of domestic violence have a legal status that depends on the continued sponsorship of their abuser.
To blanket all immigrants who are out of status as being illegals is overly simplistic.
The phrase “illegal alien” is used to dehumanise immigrants and divorce us from thinking of them as human beings.
A person does not need to demand sympathy in order to be recognised as a human being and be allowed to exist.
It is factually incorrect to refer to people as illegal.
It is grammatically not correct to refer to people as illegal.
It is dehumanising to refer to people as illegal.
People may be undocumented, entered a country without inspection, may be living in a country without authorisation, but none of these people is illegal.
Just because something is unlawful does not mean it is immoral. Just because something is unlawful does not mean it is just to dehumanise people. Language shapes people’s perceptions.