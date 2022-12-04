Illiteracy and political longevity

Instead of regurgitating the rules in response to perceived infringements of its archaic code against advertising, the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) should initiate a full review of its Code of Ethics with a view to bringing it into the 21st century.

Perhaps LATT has not noticed but its code has largely fallen into irrelevance. For decades, lawyers have been promoting their names, defining their brand and generally courting the public’s attention to build a clientele. To this, LATT has closed its eyes except when the challenge is so provocatively brazen that it cannot pretend not to see it.