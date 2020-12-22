Illogical conclusions

Fact: Tim Gopeesingh is over 70 years old. Fact: Gopeesingh tested positive for Covid-19. Fact: Gopeesingh recovered without any major issues, much the same as if he had caught the flu.
Given these facts, anyone with a modicum of logical thinking capacity would come to the conclusion that perhaps Covid-19 is not the scary monster it’s made out to be, even for very senior citizens.
His case should have comforted citizens, especially older people, that they shouldn’t make Covid out to be more than it is—something where almost all who get it recover quite easily.
I wonder if Gopeesingh realised the irony that he himself was living proof and a strong rebuttal to his (long) letter in the daily newspapers. So, why all the gloom and doom? Didn’t he recover without a vaccine?
Why, then, would he advocate that younger, stronger persons (he said everyone) get the vaccine? Just doesn’t make sense to me.
But I’m heartened by the fact that a 70-plus-year-old man can test positive (as opposed to contracting the virus) and recover without any problems.
It has shed new light and strengthened my resolve not to be a guinea pig for any fast-tracked vaccine.
A Charles
via e-mail