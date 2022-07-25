“Can’t see the forest for the trees,” wrote John Heywood, the 16th-century English author.
It seems that the ruling People’s National Movement, the official Opposition, the businesses and other commentators are focusing on small issues rather than the big picture. Although important, as a people the focus should be on winning the war, not the battle regarding suspect leadership and governance in Trinidad and Tobago.
A government is elected by the people who have various reasons for requiring such leadership but a key element of it is its ability to be a facilitator seeing that it does not create value.
It therefore, in good governance, needs to ensure that it creates the conditions for ensuring that property, both public and private, are protected, that the country’s infrastructure is conducive to investment, that the economy is productive and of paramount importance, that the rule of law prevails.
There are myriad commentaries where the bad comments overpower the good ones, suggesting that good governance is sorely lacking in Trinbago.
No number of excuses, explanations and promises by the ruling party can be considered in the interests of the people who elected it, unfortunately resulting in the sorry state that Trinidad and Tobago finds itself in today.
A prime minister may be considered the chief executive officer of the country as he is primarily responsible for the management of resources under him and therefore the absence of good leadership of any of the conditions is really an indictment on his capabilities, which reflect less than astute leadership.
Truly prudent management and leadership are not about talk but action. It is rather instructive that “A bad workman always blames his tools”, rather than accept that the job requires other and different tools.
Having been inveigled into voting for the present government, it seems that with several institutions existing without being productive, results in those opposing the Government being vociferous in their condemnation of its policies, whilst the supporters of the Government are either silently bearing the pain of bad governance or support its actions.
Regrettably, this Government is in office for close to seven years and what is there to show for one full term and being into the second year of a successive term in government?
The Government will continue to govern because it has been given a mandate to so do. Doing so, whether for good or bad, is irrelevant until the next general election and governance will not change by the incoming party unless reactions to its modus operandi do not change to truly benefit the people.
It is therefore most unfortunate that none of the opposition forces, whether official or not, seeks to change the system of governance for the people.
Trinidad and Tobago seemingly follows the Westminster system, maybe in theory but certainly not in practice, where the first-past-the-post system is utilised.
The candidate in a constituency is elected a member of parliament if he gains the highest number of votes.
The leader of that party then determines his value to the government and he may be a backbencher, given a junior ministerial position or be considered a useful person to be in the Cabinet.
Alternatively, someone can be elected because of the party he belongs to, similar to the first-past-the-post system but based on the number of votes he gets, implying there can be more than one representative in a constituency.
This system is called Proportional Representation and seemingly allows for better representation in decision-making.
However, there are two serious issues that must be addressed for this system to work. One is the issue of accountability, which the first-past-the-post system inherently allows in that the member can be removed from his position.
The other is divergent, even clashing, views on what is best for the constituency or country. Neither of these two issues is insurmountable and should be clarified before adoption because it gives the people a better voice than pertains with the first-past-the-post system.
There have been so many opposing voices to the sitting government, yet none has truly focused on proportional representation, despite more than 85 countries such as Germany, New Zealand, Australia, Brazil, Guyana and Suriname right next door, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, though modified, adopting it in one form or the other.
Instead of bickering between the sitting government and the opposing voices, why cannot these opposing voices vehemently champion proportional representation or a version of it rather than continuously decrying the existing government?
Will putting old wine in new bottles make representation more efficient and economically-viable? Will the people be better-protected?
Whichever party wish to govern for the betterment of Trinidad and Tobago must convince the people that proportional representation in whatever form, needs to supersede the existing of first-past-the-post system otherwise tribal voting will continue and there is no guarantee that putting new wine in old bottles will be better for Trinbagonians.
Unless the championing of a different form of governance, having had the benefit of the first-past-the-post system for more than 60 years, is strenuously pursued, all opposing forces should shut-up and allow the existing government to govern in the manner it deems fit!