Does anything work in Trinidad and Tobago?
The news media are inundated with stories, which decry leadership in every sphere of life in T&T.
Crime is now escalating despite there being a Ministry of National Security and a National Security Council.
Health Services are in an unhealthy state of affairs and very unable to deal with health issues, despite having a Ministry of Health.
In the rare instance that pharmaceutical drugs are available, the issue is that one has to go to one’s Regional Health Authority because another will not dispense it.
The Water and Sewerage Authority continues to proffer lame excuses for water problems.
Telecommunications services, despite having a regulatory telecommunications authority, seem oblivious to what constitutes good service.
Despite “boasts” by providers of telecommunications services, none provides what the consumer has paid for, further compounded by shoddy customer service.
Being “heartbroken” about the sad plight of children, despite the existence of a Children’s Authority is akin to shedding crocodile tears because myriad reports have been provided regarding the state of affairs in these homes but, seemingly, nothing has been done except to talk about it.
Despite the prevalence of crime, the Judiciary seems to live in another world where human rights are fictional!
The prisons are overcrowded because new matters keep arising but yet the Judiciary seems totally oblivious of its role.
Why must prisoners wait decades for their trials? Isn’t this very responsible for apathy and prone to leading a continued life of crime because the incarceration is so lengthy that it rebels against rehabilitation?
Regrettably, none in the official Opposition appreciates the concept of leadership so it is akin to “flogging a dead horse” by crying for a leadership change.
Most unfortunately also are the innumerable third parties that the leaders believe they have the answers to the country’s problems despite the overwhelming majority of Trinbagonians not even knowing the majority of these parties, far less their ideologies.
Currently, a few are in the public arena but whilst the country is crying out for change, none will even defend their deposits if a general election is called.
Such seeming narcissism by these leaders that they only see themselves as prime minister with total disregard for the issues that are besetting T&T.
A leader must be open-minded and willing to listen to ideas and views of others and not have the mistaken belief that one’s own understanding and perception are the most intelligent and best.
Such egoistic conclusions are the bane of good governance.
A good leader will honestly consider the views of others, despite them being different from the leader’s.
A leader has to achieve his objectives through others and must navigate through difficulties in the interests of the greater good rather than adulterate the process of meaningful and valuable outcomes.
Leaders should not expect to be liked but respected.
Not all decisions will be accepted by the majority but if they are astute and earn the public’s trust, they will be respected.
Good leaders get things done, not for personal or myopic gain but for the greater good, whether company or country.
Trinbagonians expect nothing short of managing the economy and demonstrating accountability and transparency in its affairs.
The Judiciary needs to stop talking about what it will do and do. A former chief justice spoke of “watered-down brandy” but there is no longer any brandy, just water!
The Director of Public Prosecutions continues to cry for staff vacancies to be filled but to no avail.
Does the Magistracy now have its full complement of magistrates?
Do policemen make their court appearances?
The Prime Minister, being first among equals, is expected to improve the livelihood of the residents through realisation of goals, articulating a vision and getting the majority of Trinbagonians to buy into that vision.
The ability to lead and instil confidence in achieving objectives requires transparency in decision-making and “letting the chips fall where they may”.
He is ultimately responsible for appointing chairmen of all State entities so turning a blind eye to the absence of leadership by such persons is anathema to good governance.
There are so many Ministers of Government that the public has lost count.
Is their performance being evaluated?
What became of the plan to use the expertise of non-members of Parliament in ministerial positions?
Unless the Prime Minister is prepared to “take the bull by its horns” for the benefit of the majority, though it be considered harsh rather than for nepotism purposes or “wanting to be liked”, one should not hold one’s breath for good governance or performance in Trinidad and Tobago.
Who will “bell the cat?”