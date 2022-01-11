Imagine that, T&T

Imagine a pristine T&T where there are no more homeless people or animals. One where hunger has been eliminated as the relic of a bygone era.

A world where pipe-borne water is delivered to every home every day, not wasted in an archaic system where significant leaks are either ignored or washed out to sea.

Imagine a country where we travel on immaculately paved roads and pedestrians walk on unbroken sidewalks.

Imagine a non-partisan system where job-seekers are hired based on their ability to do the job—not one based on who they know or who their families are.

Imagine a system where all crimes have been virtually eliminated because people are respected as assets to the nation, not needy or greedy. Furthermore, let us imagine a world where justice for all is not a pie-in-the-sky concept, but an on-the-ground reality.

Moreover, imagine a world-class healthcare system provided and administered by doctors, not by a political system. Imagine politicians who live among the voters instead of in their protected mansions in remote enclaves far from the people they administer to. And, finally, imagine a T&T where politicians work for the common good, not for party aggrandisement, leaving their egos at the door when they enter into the hallowed halls of public service. Imagine that, because it is possible.

Now, rise up, fellow citizens, let us get down to work, and make the seemingly improbable entirely possible.

Rex Chookolingo

Diego Martin

