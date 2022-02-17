Imagine the trickle-down effect of Wednesday’s blackout

A stunning moon, rising over darkened buildings, gave a unique aura to the evening.
That and the laughter of children playing in the park were the only good things to come from the nationwide blackout in Trinidad on Wednesday.
For a little while, at least, some heads were not buried in electronic devices.
A loss of electricity for 12 hours, from approximately 12.45 p.m. to 12.45 a.m., in a non-natural emergency (meaning no hurricane or earthquake affected the supply) laid bare the inconsistencies in our electricity provision.
It is clear “redundancy” is not built into the national electricity grid. One wonders whether T&TEC has ever done a “worst-case planning scenario”.
Serious questions must be asked, and answers given, to prevent this from happening again.
Compounding the issue was the loss of the water supply which went after about one hour and had not returned up to late that night.
This event must not be trivialised. The trickle-down effect has been significant, and the economic losses must be staggering.
In March 2013, there was a similar event which also included Tobago. It seems nothing was learnt from that. However, there is always tomorrow.
Linus F Didier
Mt Hope