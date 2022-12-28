I would like to thank the finance minister for taking time from his very busy schedule to respond to my letter about price gouging by taxi-drivers.
Mr Imbert made the point that the average price increase in gasoline was 15 per cent. He is a very smart man and showed how politicians can use numbers to shape an argument in a particular direction.
Averaging smooths out larger price increases, and makes the reader believe the increases are smaller than they really are.
Let us look at the increase of super gasoline using his narrative.
On October 5, 2015, on page 38 of his first budget presentation, the finance minister raised the price of super gasoline by 15 per cent from $2.70 to $3.11 per litre.
On April 8, 2016, on page 19 of his 2016 mid-year budget review, he raised the price by another 15 per cent from $3.11 to $3.58 per litre.
On October 2, 2017, on page 34 of his budget presentation, he raised the price by 10.75 per cent, from $3.58 to $3.97 per litre.
On October 1, 2018, on page 34 of his budget presentation, he raised the price by 25 per cent, from $3.97 to $4.97 per litre.
On April 8 , 2022, he announced in Parliament that super gasoline would increase by 20 per cent—from $4.97 to $5.97.
On September 26, 2022, on page 174 of his budget presentation, he raised the price by just under 17 per cent, from $5.97 to $6.97.
If we take the average of these percentage increases, we get: 15 + 15 + 10.75 + 25 + 20 + 17 = 102.75 / 6 = 17.125 per cent. This is not too far off his stated average of 15 per cent.
Some would say that is not bad for six price increases in seven years! An average increase of only 17.125 per cent! Yeah, right!
But averaging does not give the true figures. It is a dumbing-down, somewhat, of the reality.
Averaging does not change the fact that between 2015 and 2022, the price of super gasoline increased by 158 per cent, from $2.70 to $6.97; nor does it change the fact that in 2022, it increased by 40.4 per cent, in total, from $4.97 to $6.97.
If, for example, we look at the average of the two increases in 2022, it would be 20 + 17 = 37/2 = 18.5 per cent. So Mr Imbert, to fool the people, would say the average increase was only 18.5 per cent, but the real price increase was 40.4 per cent.
Premium gasoline from 2012 to 2022 had a constant price of $5.75 per litre. However, in 2022, he raised the price twice. In April, there was a 17.5 per cent increase from $5.75 to $6.75; and in September, another increase of 14.75 per cent, to $7.75 per litre.
Mr Imbert would tell the population that the average increase, in premium gasoline for 2022, was “only” 17.5 + 14.75 = 32.25 / 2 = 16.125 per cent.
However, the real price increase, from $5.75 to $7.75, was 34.75 per cent. A huge difference in the numbers.
Diesel price increases follows a similar pattern.
In October 2015, he raised the diesel price by 15 per cent, from $1.50 to $1.72 per litre.
In April 2016, he raised it by another 15 per cent (actually 16.5 per cent), from $1.72 to $2 per litre.
In September 2016, he raised it by 15 per cent, from $2 to $2.30 per litre.
In October 2017, he raised it by 48.5 per cent, from $2.30 to $3.41 per litre.
In April 2022, he raised it by 14.75 per cent, from $3.41 to $3.91 per litre.
In September 2022, he raised it by 13 per cent, from $3.91 to $4.41 per litre.
The average of these percentages would be 15 + 15 + 15 + 48.5 + 14.75 + 13 = 121.25 / 6 = 20.20 per cent.
Thus Mr Imbert would say the price of diesel was increased by an average of “only” 20.20 per cent in seven years.
Again, it does not change the fact that diesel increased by 194 per cent from 2015 to 2022, from $1.50 to $4.41; nor does it change the fact that in 2022, it increased by almost 30 per cent (an average of 14.75 + 13 = 27.75 / 2 = 13.87 per cent).
Hopefully, this will enlighten the population as to how politicians play smart with foolishness.