Impact of online schooling

Over the past two years most children have been subjected to online schooling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Being a parent myself I have personally observed the physical and mental health impact suffered by kids daily.
With all the additional stress caused by the pandemic we the adults forget to acknowledge or notice the impact the pandemic has on our children. Full online classes and the closure of schools has had a lot of negative effects on them.
According to an article by Shivram Choudhary, some of the effects of online classes are eyesight problems. Increased screen time has increased the strain on the eyes, resulting in major headaches. This was applicable not only to the students but also to teachers. An area that we should also monitor is their stress and anxiety. The concentration levels of students dropped in online learning as the eye meanders elsewhere on the screen. This in response made it difficult for most students to keep up with the teachings.
The pressure to concentrate and produce the required results has resulted in a great amount of stress and anxiety. Tasks, assignments, and homework slacked. Most children were seen lagging behind and succumbing to the pressure. The mental state of the children was fragile and tampered with.
Another impact is Zoom fatigue which refers to the exhaustion after having attended Zoom classes, or video conferences. With the screen time increasing drastically, the mind is overwhelmed with information and the brain finds it rather difficult to register all the information.
Over involvement of parents also has added to the pre-existing anxiety and stress. Parents are confined to the walls of their houses and have taken it upon themselves to get extensively involved with their children and their online classes. The lack of physical activities has caused children to become obese. Thanks to binge eating and watching electronic screens it’s only gotten worse. Muscle spasms, muscle rigidity, and lack of calcium, etc are all based on lack of physical activity.
Online education surprisingly has resulted in a lack of Vitamin D. Lack of sunlight, poor diet, and exercise have resulted in more problems than one could anticipate. Also the lack of physical interaction and playing with classmates and friends can have long term social consequences.
We can say that online education initially started as a great advantage but took a drastic turn and didn’t work so much in the same spirit. With the increased screen time, eyesight issues, headaches, and strain have increased a great deal. Not only that, children have also been exposed to stress and anxiety from an early age and parents only add to the pressure. Physical well-being has gone for a complete toss.
It is important for us to keep in mind all these aspects to prevent any future harm that might turn into lifelong problems.
I totally understand the fear parents have about the reopening of any physical schooling however we have to face the fact that this virus is here and will be here for some time.
At some point sooner rather than later vaccinations and some form of physical school is the only beneficial way forward for our nation’s children.
Nigel Seenathsingh
San Fernando