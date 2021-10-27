Some called it scandalous, others called it disrespectful, and few believed it was to bring down the highest office of the President, but I believe it was necessary.
I say it was necessary because it was reported that the President was engaging in private meetings with people of high calibre while she knew that her establishment, according to the Constitution, is to remain an independent entity.
The allegations were hovering without clarity whether she met with any political or nonpolitical members of the Government or the Police Service Commission, except that it was reported that the chairman of the commission did deliver a Merit List to her.
If we go back in time, we would see that Andrew Johnson, on February 24, 1868, was one of the first presidents in US history to be impeached; and then later Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump, too.
So why is it so scandalous or demeaning for anyone to say that bringing impeachment on our President is distasteful or embarrassing? In fact, it is a provision of our Constitution when there are allegations of misconduct in office.
I think the intent of the motion was to determine if the President violated the protocols of her office, but to do so was like beating a dead horse because Madam Speaker was adamant about not debating it, for some unknown reason.
If the Speaker believes the motion was illegal or improper, she should have overruled it and disbarred the continuation, but she allowed the motion in the chamber without any chance to debate it. So, what was the purpose?
That was indeed embarrassing because in the US cases of impeachment, motions were debated and finally voted on—to impeach or not to impeach. In our case, we will never know if the President mishandled her duties in office.
If no man is above the law, then the impeachment should not be considered scandalous—it should be considered necessary.