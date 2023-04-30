Over and over, when politicians screw up and decide to distract from their mistakes and/or ineptitude, taxpayers end up footing the bill for whatever ruse is employed.

In the case of the so-called missing file that became the scapegoat for the State’s failure to challenge the claim of malicious prosecution by men freed in the kidnap/murder case of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, the distraction is costing $800,000.