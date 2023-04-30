I may end up being the most hated person in Trinidad and Tobago for making the following suggestion to the Licensing Division of the Ministry of Works and Transport, but I will risk the ire of the population and make it regardless.
I am recommending that, after the revised curriculum for the regulation exam for Class 3 drivers is implemented, everyone renewing their driver’s licence must pass the revised class 3 regulations exam before receiving their updated licence.
You all could start cursing me now.
Claude A Job