Impressed by the beaches ...but talk about garbage!

Having recently visited Trinidad, I was impressed by the beautiful beaches and the warmth and kindness of the people we encountered.
We were lucky enough to get to Scotland Bay, Down D Islands, but my family was appalled by the amount of disgusting garbage left on the beach.
We gathered up about 12 bags of garbage and brought it back on the boat with us, but I had to wonder who would leave such an awful mess on a beautiful beach like that.
As we travelled to many more lovely areas, including Three Pools waterfall and the southern beaches of Cedros and Columbus Bay, the garbage left by thoughtless people greeted us again.
Earth Day has just passed us, but please keep this beautiful island clean and welcoming—not just for tourists, but for residents and generations to come.
K Hernandez
Canada