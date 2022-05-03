Today in T&T, if you can afford all the trimmings you can have a wonderful, up market, glittering wedding day.
Bling My Wedding Day is a company that can serve up perfection. But what about any new Third political party in T&T? With so many activists and new political party leaders salivating at the thought of being the next prime minister, where do you begin to bling your political party?
In T&T, looking as wealthy as affordable is the name of the game. The most expensive car on sale is high on the agenda. Or living in an area where the monthly rental rate crosses $10,000.
Living well, eating well and dressing like a film star, male or female, is what we crave. But what about our political lives?
Can it be said that the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has added bling to all political aspirations? Political bling so glittery that it is guaranteed to impress the most vulnerable citizens of T&T? The magic words being “no more poverty”?
So far, all we know about the PDP is that it is possible to give a damn good show if you have the money. Young people are impressed and quite a few older folks, also. The glitz and the glamour of the PDP is looking better than any of the aspiring third political parties.
So, what is behind the dressed to impress/show business/no holds barred approach of the PDP? How politically astute are we? Ask yourself this: if the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is poor and dependent on Trinidadian taxpayers to help it financially, where does the funding come from to showcase the PDP in Trinidad?
Can it be alleged that the PDP leader is almost the equivalent of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world? Can Watson Solomon Duke truly afford to promise all citizens of T&T anything they wish, whatsoever?
What will the wealthy-looking Watson Solomon Duke demand of any coalition members? Forget about being prime minister of T&T. Duke will be PM. End of story. Do not even think of walking down that road.
And, as we say in local parlance, “allyuh go, nah!” The PDP will soothe your every political craving. Just remember in real life and in politics, nothing is for free.
My mind boggles at the thought of T&T being run like a trade union movement. Pay your monthly dues. Every single T&T citizen will be worth the very same money. No more one-per cent people showing off on the poor? No business elites? No entrepreneurs?
The general election of 2025 will be here sooner than you think. Start trembling from all now.
Lynette Joseph