Today in T&T, if you can afford all the trimmings you can have a wonderful, up market, glittering wedding day.

Bling My Wedding Day is a company that can serve up perfection. But what about any new Third political party in T&T? With so many activists and new political party leaders salivating at the thought of being the next prime minister, where do you begin to bling your political party?

In T&T, looking as wealthy as affordable is the name of the game. The most expensive car on sale is high on the agenda. Or living in an area where the monthly rental rate crosses $10,000.

Living well, eating well and dressing like a film star, male or female, is what we crave. But what about our political lives?

Can it be said that the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) has added bling to all political aspirations? Political bling so glittery that it is guaranteed to impress the most vulnerable citizens of T&T? The magic words being “no more poverty”?

So far, all we know about the PDP is that it is possible to give a damn good show if you have the money. Young people are impressed and quite a few older folks, also. The glitz and the glamour of the PDP is looking better than any of the aspiring third political parties.

So, what is behind the dressed to impress/show business/no holds barred approach of the PDP? How politically astute are we? Ask yourself this: if the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is poor and dependent on Trinidadian taxpayers to help it financially, where does the funding come from to showcase the PDP in Trinidad?

Can it be alleged that the PDP leader is almost the equivalent of Elon Musk, the richest man in the world? Can Watson Solomon Duke truly afford to promise all citizens of T&T anything they wish, whatsoever?

What will the wealthy-looking Watson Solomon Duke demand of any coalition members? Forget about being prime minister of T&T. Duke will be PM. End of story. Do not even think of walking down that road.

And, as we say in local parlance, “allyuh go, nah!” The PDP will soothe your every political craving. Just remember in real life and in politics, nothing is for free.

My mind boggles at the thought of T&T being run like a trade union movement. Pay your monthly dues. Every single T&T citizen will be worth the very same money. No more ­one-per cent people showing off on the poor? No business elites? No entrepreneurs?

The general election of 2025 will be here sooner than you think. Start trembling from all now.

Lynette Joseph

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Britain must let BVI decide

Britain must let BVI decide

The British government should be embarrassed to be associated with any plan to suspend the constitution of the ­British ­Virgin Islands (BVI), dissolve its elected government and place the country under direct rule from London.

This recommendation from an enquiry conducted by British judge Gary Hickinbottom on the request of BVI Governor John Rankin makes one wonder in what century Britain is living. This proposal is 19th century pure Crown Colony government with a vengeance.

An act of God

An act of God

And so it has come to pass. One week after the island-wide blackout of February 16, we told you in this space that, from among the best authority available, there would be, there could be no one to blame for what happened.

We told you that the determination had already been made as to what happened, how and why, and that nobody could have been held responsible for that. It was a warning against the natural national tendency to go for blood. Loud had been the shouts of sabotage, the result of worker discontentment, and a clamour for heads to roll.

The second cricket revolution

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

The second cricket revolution

I want to reflect here upon the second cricket revolution, which is IPL cricket in India. I am taking the replacement of cricket in America with baseball as the first one. These two revolutions have the same thing in common; they reject formal, Wisden cricket. But more to the point, they are both anti-colonialist statements. What they both reject is not so much formal cricket, as the normative English culture that has attended it—the intersection of leisure and class. A game lasting five days.

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

China and Covid: the cost of infallibility

Even the Pope claims to be infallible only on matters of faith and doctrine. On the chance of rain or the speed of a racehorse he will freely admit that he is just as fallible as you and I. Whereas secular dictators, and especially ones who are building a personality cult, are implicitly claiming to be infallible about everything.

Spinning top in mud

The rate at which gun-related executions and murders in general are currently being carried out in this country has gone past critical status. Trinbagonians must now demand from the ones whom they put in authority to arrest the current situation post haste.