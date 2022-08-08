On August 6 2022, all three local print media prominently carried stories regarding the Tobago Business Chamber’s criticisms of Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) “for suggesting that the domestic airbridge is to be blamed for its economic woes and failures over the years”.
CAL had previously responded to a public statement by the THA Chief Secretary who knocked CAL for not providing sufficient flights to Tobago. CAL’s response stated that its airbridge operations are plagued with heavy and consistent losses amounting to millions of dollars.
CAL and its predecessor BWIA rarely achieved profitability throughout their existence, requiring taxpayers’ support to the tune of billions of dollars to remain airborne. More recently, the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted CAL’s ability to achieve the objectives of its Recovery Business Plan for self-sufficiency in its operations.
Stakeholders such as the Tobago Business Chamber, hoteliers and the THA have a right to clamour for more flights on the airbridge to meet the demands for travel. Others have even called for a 24-hour per day operations. However, there are serious underlying issues that must be cogently explained.
The airline industry is extraordinarily complex and requires lots of cash to meet capital and operating expenses. Airlines are in business to operate profitably, and air fares and flight schedules are set to make a profit. For every route, airlines determine the cost to produce a seat on the flight and the realistic passenger loads at which the revenues generated meet the cost of operating the flight. This is known as the break-even load factor and loads in excess of the break-even load factors realise operating profits.
The reality is that the airbridge does not afford passengers the luxury of showing up at the airport at any time of day and be able to board a flight. Airline flight schedules are structured based on passenger demand, travel patterns and convenient travel times to achieve the optimum load factors. Besides, flight operations, flight crew duty times, maintenance and air traffic procedures are stringently regulated by law to ensure that the highest levels of operational safety are achieved.
Further, on the domestic airbridge, demand is not always constant or balanced. Demand is directional on certain days such as Fridays to Tobago and on Sundays to Trinidad. This means that on the return legs, the load factors can be low with lots of empty seats. A critical point to note is that airline seats are uniquely “perishable” products. An empty passenger seat flown has perished because the seat cannot be sold on another flight and the cost of providing the seat cannot be recovered.
The government has a public service obligation to provide air transportation linkages to support social and economic activities in Tobago. Most passengers who are domiciled in Tobago and use the airbridge for essential travel may not be able to afford the full economic fare.
Therefore, the solution may well lie in a two-tier fare system, a subsidised fare for Tobago residents and an economic fare for non-residents.
In testimony to a Parliamentary Select Committee in early 2017, a senior CAL official stated that the present airbridge airfare had been fixed for over 10 years and did not cover operating costs. He estimated that the actual cost of carrying a passenger on a return trip to be between TT$600 and TT$700 depending on the cost of fuel. He further stated that CAL receives TT$300 from each passenger, plus an extra TT$100 per passenger in government subsidies, but that this was not enough to operate the route on a commercially sustainable basis.
With today’s operating costs, both fixed and variable, the cost of providing a return passenger seat on the domestic airbridge using an ATR-72 aircraft is approximately TT$1,000. With a TT$ 400 revenue for a trip, this results in an operating deficit of TT$ 600 per return seat and TT$40,800 per return flight using a 68-seater ATR72-600 aircraft.
Even if airbridge flights are operated at 100 per cent load factors, the revenue earned by airfare and subsidy is well below the economic cost of providing the service. The bottom line is that the cost of providing the airbridge service must be recovered by CAL through an appropriate mechanism that may include a subsidy.
Subsidisation is not new for providing airlift to Tobago. In the past, the THA has spent millions of dollars to subsidise foreign airlines, mainly from Europe, which provided airlift to Tobago to support its tourism industry.
The Corporation Sole has mandated CAL to achieve self-sufficiency in the first instance, as due to dwindling government revenues, continued Treasury support cannot be guaranteed. Therefore, CAL is walking a tightrope in trying to balance compliance with the Corporation Sole mandate to become self-sufficient and the stakeholders demand for increased capacity on the airbridge with an associated loss due to high operating costs and low revenues.
All airlines, both private and state owned, which previously operated the airbridge over the years were unable to do so profitably because the cost of operating the service was more than the revenues earned. This suggests that the existing airbridge model never worked.
The solution to the airbridge problems requires creativity such as crafting a new airbridge model that is in keeping with modern airline marketing principles and practices and inclusive of aircraft type, capacity, frequency, airfare and subsidies.
This new model can be jointly developed by all the stakeholders including Corporation Sole. CAL, THA, Tobago Business Chamber and the Hoteliers.
However, key elements of a new airbridge model such as airfares and subsidies require the approval of government in whose court the airbridge ball sits.