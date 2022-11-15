In defence of calypsonians

I wish to reply to a letter to the editor written by Elton Singh of Couva, published in the Express, headlined “Why must taxpayers support calypso heroes?”
He was responding to my concern that the State should “arrange for the care of elderly calypsonians and other performers in serious stages of ill health.
Singh wrote “...why? Many of these performers have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes in the form of State-sponsored events”.
The error that Singh has made is when he says that all calypsonians are not national heroes. Well then, what are they? Are they not artistes who have made us sing, dance and be entertained in their special ways? Are they not to be valued for the devotion which they apply to their art?
He calls out two calypsonians, Cro Cro and Sugar Aloes, as being divisive. Does he know their discographies?
I know artistes who have crafted their art without promoting divisiveness nor have had wholesale dependence on the State.
Let me inform Mr Singh about a few calypsonians, at random.
1. 2017 NWAC Calypso queen Sasha (Sasha-Ann Moses), a multiple award winner, was recently called to the Bar. She is the first female calypsonian to acquire a law degree.
2. Lady Adanna (Marsha Charles-Clifton), currently doing her master’s at UTT, is a leader in garment construction, home furnishings and upholstery. Not to mention that she is an outstanding jazz singer.
3. Shereen Caesar, the daughter of the late Puppet Master (Eugene Caesar), is a successful singer and is a prominent entrepreneur with her own construction company.
4. Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) has been a farmer for 40 years since he left youth camp. Anyone checking his social media sites will see how he advocates agriculture as one of the means towards personal and national well-being.
5. Duane O’Connor is the 2012 National Calypso monarch and Young King Calypso monarch. He is a policeman and caterer.
6. Two-time (1994, 2006) former monarch King Luta (Morel Peters) is a retired secondary school teacher in industrial arts and now he is a farmer
7. Trinidad Rio (Daniel Brown) is also a farmer and an accomplished cabinet maker.
8. Two-time national monarch (2002, 2008) Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna), about whom Mr Singh writes, has been a well-known cattle farmer and meat vendor.
9. 2014 and 2015 National Calypso monarch Chucky (Roderick Gordon) is a guidance officer.
10. 2008 Young King monarch Diamond (Purcell Lewis) is a former prison officer.
11. Hamidullah (Hamidullah Wahid) is a retired swimming instructor who owns a recording studio and a promoter.
12. Young Creole (Winston Barker), who is ailing, had been a skilled painter for years.
Mr Singh, note that all the above may be not quite like Sparrow or Kitchener but they are not mendicants, entirely dependent on the State. However, they, like many others I can’t put in this letter, are consumed with calypso. They deserve the nation’s support.
Aiyegoro Ome
The Sinuhe Centre
Mt Lambert