In defence of calypsonians

I wish to reply to a letter to the editor written by Elton Singh of Couva, published in the Express, headlined “Why must taxpayers support calypso heroes?”

He was responding to my concern that the State should “arrange for the care of elderly calypsonians and other perform­ers in serious stages of ill health.

Singh wrote “...why? Many of these performers have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes in the form of State-sponsored events”.

The error that Singh has made is when he says that all calypsonians are not national heroes. Well then, what are they? Are they not artistes who have made us sing, dance and be entertained in their special ways? Are they not to be valued for the devotion which they apply to their art?

He calls out two calypsonians, Cro Cro and Sugar Aloes, as being divisive. Does he know their discographies?

I know artistes who have crafted their art without promo­ting divisiveness nor have had wholesale depen­dence on the State.

Let me inform Mr Singh about a few calypsonians, at random.

1. 2017 NWAC Calypso queen Sasha (Sasha-Ann Moses), a multiple award winner, was recently called to the Bar. She is the first female calypsonian to acquire a law degree.

2. Lady Adanna (Marsha Charles-Clifton), currently doing her master’s at UTT, is a leader in garment construction, home furnishings and upholstery. Not to mention that she is an outstanding jazz singer.

3. Shereen Caesar, the daughter of the late Puppet Master (Eugene Caesar), is a successful singer and is a pro­minent entrepreneur with her own construction company.

4. Ras Kommanda (Steve Pascall) has been a farmer for 40 years since he left youth camp. Anyone checking his social media sites will see how he advocates agriculture as one of the means towards personal and national well-­being.

5. Duane O’Connor is the 2012 National Calypso monarch and Young King Calypso monarch. He is a policeman and caterer.

6. Two-time (1994, 2006) former monarch King Luta (Morel Peters) is a retired secondary school teacher in industrial arts and now he is a farmer

7. Trinidad Rio (Daniel Brown) is also a farmer and an accomplished cabinet maker.

8. Two-time national monarch (2002, 2008) Sugar Aloes (Michael Osouna), about whom Mr Singh writes, has been a well-known cattle farmer and meat vendor.

9. 2014 and 2015 National Calypso monarch Chucky (Roderick Gordon) is a guidance officer.

10. 2008 Young King monarch Diamond (Purcell Lewis) is a former prison officer.

11. Hamidullah (Hamidullah Wahid) is a retired swimming instructor who owns a recording studio and a promoter.

12. Young Creole (Winston Barker), who is ailing, had been a skilled painter for years.

Mr Singh, note that all the above may be not quite like Sparrow or Kitchener but they are not mendicants, entirely dependent on the State. However, they, like many others I can’t put in this letter, are consumed with calypso. They deserve the nation’s support.

Aiyegoro Ome

The Sinuhe Centre

Mt Lambert

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Citizens have a role in crime fight

As we continue to see murder, robbery and gun violence in our beautiful nation, many people are passing around blame. What has caused this upsurge and who is really to blame? Chief among the persons on the receiving end are the Prime Minister, Minister of National Security, acting Commissioner of Police and Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).

While I am not here to defend either of them, I would like to bring to this nation’s attention that we, the citizens, also have a critical role to play in the prevention and solving of crime and criminal activities.

Trade unions on the back foot

Trade unions on the back foot

They appear to have gambled and lost this time around. This is evident as the search is on for a strategy of recovery, while the clock ticks away on the agenda for new wage settlements in the public sector.

Having sent a powerful signal to the Government, when the Chief Personnel Officer put the initial offer of a two per cent increase in salaries on the table, and much of hell appeared to be breaking loose, those leaders sort of went for the jugular.

Thousands of public sector workers, and persons supportive of their claims, delivered a show of force in the streets in and around Port of Spain. Two per cent was madness. We not taking that, the leaders shouted from the backs of trucks as the mass of supporters chanted and shook their fists, figuratively in the faces of those who were calling the shots.

What is it about us?

What is it about us?

What an enviable few days the prime minister has been having, sauntering along the greens playing golf with the great Sir Viv, then retiring afterwards to long cool drinks and elevated discussion about the state of West Indies cricket. Inspired and energised about this great West Indian topic, the PM felt suitably moved to engage the wider public via social media on the deeply philosophical question:

In defence of calypsonians

I wish to reply to a letter to the editor written by Elton Singh of Couva, published in the Express, headlined “Why must taxpayers support calypso heroes?”

He was responding to my concern that the State should “arrange for the care of elderly calypsonians and other perform­ers in serious stages of ill health.

Singh wrote “...why? Many of these performers have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars over their lifetimes in the form of State-sponsored events”.

Rethink wearing masks in schools

My children, who are seven and nine, tell me that their classmates wear their masks for the entire school day (except lunchtime when, as everyone knows, the Covid-19 virus also stops working). And, when I have passed by the school during the lunch and recess breaks, all the children outside have their masks firmly up over their noses.

Only a few pupils in my daughter’s and son’s classes, in­cluding them, do not wear masks. I have noticed that, whereas at the start of the school year, most parents wore masks when picking up their children, now, just two months later, only some do. Why, then, are most parents still sending their children to school with masks?

Outside help for gun violence

Rose Hill RC Primary School is the first “big school” I attended 60 years ago. It was about half a mile from my home on Quarry Street.

One day, a man chased another through the schoolyard with a cutlass, and I couldn’t wait to tell this story to my mother when I got home. Her immediate response was, “Ah moving yuh from dey!” My next clear memory is wearing the Nelson Street Girls’ blue uniform and walking two miles to and from school.