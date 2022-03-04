In poor taste

Yesterday morning, I heard a radio announcer making fun of the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
What is worse is that many listeners gave support. It is very sad, T&T, when havoc brings joy to so many. Conflict is nothing to laugh at, brothers and sisters.
Today for me, tomorrow for you. What is joke for schoolboy is death for crapaud. Not everybody does pass SEA for their first choice.
We get a political party in power that we deserve. What if T&T had that kind of conflict—would the said announcer and the listeners be laughing today? I doubt it. It is very sad that those we listen to for music, motivation and unification only divide.
The station’s management should consider some sort of training for said individual. Not everything is a joke. Know when to say what. Not everything that comes to your mind should be said. A still tongue keeps a wise head. C’est la vie.
When your neighbour’s house is on fire, wet yours. Laugh and cry does live in the same house.
I have changed the radio station. Many have done the same.
AV Rampersad
Princes Town