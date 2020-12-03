The Minister of Agriculture’s statement about doubles is seriously flawed. It shows why and how the People’s National Movement (PNM) stifles the true creativity of Trinidad and Tobago and keeps our country backward, divided, cult-like, corrupt and dependent.
The minister completely misses and ignores the value added by the doubles vendors and, by extension, what we can call the Doubles Industrial Complex.
It would be useful to quantify the very significant value component of doubles. A major part of this is labour. Probably more than 50 per cent of the value of doubles is labour: both in creating delicious doubles out of plain raw ingredients—which is a lot of hard work in ungodly hours, by hundreds of people all over the country, every day, and also in the hundreds selling and serving them in almost every area of the country.
Another intangible economic component is the innovation. This takes the form of creating new types of chutneys and extras, creative marketing, with some even franchising their brands (eg Sauce Doubles), and other businesses specialising in making channa and bara in bulk, for others to sell as doubles.
They also play a very large part in keeping the cost of living down, by providing inexpensive, filling, nutritious food at the lowest prices and best value anywhere in the country, hands down.
Indeed, doubles is known internationally and loved by the vast majority of people who try them. They’ve been featured on the world’s top culinary programmes on the Food Network and even in the American TV drama New Amsterdam.
They put us on the map in a way parallel to the pan, but in a more popular and everyday context, in places like Toronto, New York, New Jersey, London and Miami. And with no government support, purely on its own merit.
And why does the minister try to further his case by artificially, mean-spiritedly and deliberately excluding the chutneys? Coconut, cucumber, tamarind, mango, chadon beni, peppers (roasted and otherwise). Who eats doubles plain?
Local farmers certainly benefit from the millions of sales made annually. This is even more value added through the multiplier effect.
The money made from these sales is circulated locally several times, creating an onshore economy. This is the challenge that the PNM has never taken head on, always looking for foreign investment instead.
How many businesses that consume foreign exchange (much more, in fact) can point to even one-tenth of this type of local value added?
This is the model we as a country must emulate, not bully and shame.
This backward, divisive, bullying, and limited thinking by the PNM—inflicted on this country for half a century—is what brought us down from once being on par with Singapore and Hong Kong to now being mired in economic stagnation, corruption, racism and cult-like behaviour.
Instead of attacking doubles vendors and seeking to victimise them, we must salute the doubles economy of this country, and learn lessons from them.
Dr Kirk Meighoo
Cunupia