In search of the truth

I am writing in response to a column by Andy Johnson in Wednesday’s Express, titled “Covid-19: why facts don’t matter”.
The facts, he calls them, do not matter to the unvaccinated. Anyone who is unwilling to listen to the “experts” is ignorant of facts.
It would be nice if someone, be it Johnson or the names he touts, could actually tell us what those facts are. But there is no factual argument presented; the word “fact” is just a substitute for an argument.
Radio jingles, TEDx talks and the Prime Minister’s emotional appeals are not facts. They are marketing strategies being used.
Let’s be serious for a minute here. If facts were easy to decipher, many commonly held misconceptions would not be held. It takes a lot of intellectual horsepower to analyse data; a five-year-old can be easily impressed by “we jabbing still”.
Science is not easy to understand. If it were, there’d be a lot more scientists—or at least those who are actually worth a damn. It’s ridiculous to think everyone can be made to understand science.
But a knowledge of science is not required to make personal choices regarding one’s health, any more than an understanding of pistons is needed to learn how to drive.
Why would anyone want to take a vaccine that does not guarantee immunity? Perhaps it’s time to give “anti-vaxxers” some credit for thinking logically.
Those who have anointed themselves agents of vaccine information are only being pretentious. It’s amusing that Johnson mocks YouTube communities that push what is essentially anti-vax content, but cites TEDx talks which are also found on YouTube.
If you’re going to use YouTube as a source of knowledge, it’s better to be on the side that is allowed to do so.
Johnson’s main gripe seems to be that not everyone is as gullible as him. At a time when the mantra is “trust the experts”, Johnson seems to be easily dazzled by communications experts. His article can be summarised: why hasn’t everyone else purchased a bottle from the snake oil salesman?
Of course, this is not the first time in history that matters of public health are communicated by people who aren’t trained in the field of medicine.
During the Ebola virus outbreak, then-US President Barack Obama appointed a lawyer as his czar. It’s hard to trust politicians under normal circumstances. When “crisis” presents itself as an opportunity to line the pockets of friends, politicians only become more detestable.
How can anyone “trust the experts” when they keep changing their minds? It was the experts who said the virus would not become a pandemic. It was the experts who warned against wearing cloth masks which have become highly fashionable today. And it was the experts who told us the lockdown would only last two weeks.
One of the explanations for this constant flip-flopping is that the “science” changes with the new data. But science is a question of fact. If the information is changing with new data, then we are working with flawed data and nothing has been settled.
We’ve already seen an explosion of cases in countries with high rates of vaccination. We can kid ourselves into thinking vaccination is the solution, but we cannot evade reality with rhetoric.
Recently, the CMO announced that three fully vaccinated people had died. It’s interesting that when the unvaccinated die, it’s due to Covid and not their co-morbidities. Yet when the vaccinated die, it’s due to their co-morbidities and not Covid.
Regardless, vaccinated or not, the one constant that has remained the same is that people who have co-morbidities are more likely to die from the virus. How is being unvaccinated any different from being vaccinated?
Indeed, what people want is the truth. Johnson and other may be satisfied, but not all of us are convinced that we’ve gotten the truth from world governments, the Communist Party of China, the World Health Organisation or any other tin gods we’ve made out of tin foil people.
Jean-Claude Escalante
Belmont