On Monday, during the heavy showers, I looked on in awe as a fire appliance struggled to make its way down Richmond Street. What slowed the appliance’s progression wasn’t the rain, but the fact that Richmond Street, like almost every other street in Port of Spain, was lined with cars on both sides.
Luckily, the appliance’s siren was off and it did not appear that the fire officers were responding to an emergency. But as I watched the driver display great skill and patience in easing the appliance along Richmond Street, I could not help but wonder, what would have happened had that appliance received an emergency call?
And so I wonder, what natural disaster has to occur in the nation’s capital for the Prime Minister, MP for Port Spain, Mayor of Port of Spain or CEO of the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) to realise that parking, and more so double-parking, should not be allowed in Port of Spain?
The question must also be asked: whose interest is being served by the continued allowance of indiscriminate parking in Port of Spain? Does the ODPM and National Security Council have an emergency response policy and evacuation plan for the city?
Our capital city is managed by our Government as if we are still living in the era of donkey carts and wheelbarrows.
Oke Zachary
Valsayn