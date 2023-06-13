On Monday, during the heavy showers, I looked on in awe as a fire appliance struggled to make its way down Richmond Street. What slowed the appliance’s progression wasn’t the rain, but the fact that Richmond Street, like almost every other street in Port of Spain, was lined with cars on both sides.

Luckily, the appliance’s siren was off and it did not appear that the fire officers were responding to an emergency. But as I watched the driver display great skill and patience in easing the appliance along Richmond Street, I could not help but wonder, what would have happened had that appliance received an emergency call?

And so I wonder, what natural disaster has to occur in the nation’s capital for the Prime Minister, MP for Port Spain, Mayor of Port of Spain or CEO of the ODPM (Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management) to realise that parking, and more so double-parking, should not be allowed in Port of Spain?

The question must also be asked: whose interest is being served by the continued allowance of indis­cri­minate parking in Port of Spain? Does the ODPM and National Security Council have an emergency response policy and evac­uation plan for the city?

Our capital city is managed by our Government as if we are still living in the era of donkey carts and wheelbarrows.

Oke Zachary

Valsayn

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Education protocols needed in a time of flood

Hardly had the 2023 rainy season been declared by the T&T Meteorological Service before the sky darkened and released precipitation that set off the severe floods experienced on Sunday and Monday.

Pride month wish list

Pride month wish list

Last week, in the first of this two-part column, my wish list was focused on allyship and governmental representation. I called for local organisations and politicians to seek not only what is in their best interests but more importantly what is in the best interests of the wider society. This week, I draw attention to two other major pillars in LGBTQ activism that require urgent attention. They involve matters related to tourism and diversity education.

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

C’bean’s role as a voice of reason in a fractured OAS

On May 31, the Organisation of American States (OAS) faced a prolonged and contentious debate that lasted from 2.30 in the afternoon until well past midnight. This episode, marked by acrimony and political undercurrents, which was webcast publicly and instantly to the world, is likely to be revisited during the upcoming OAS General Assembly from June 21 to 23 in Washington, DC, USA, the headquarters of the OAS.

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

Ukraine: The counter-offensive begins

The furious speculation on whether the Ukrainian counter-offensive will succeed has been ongoing for several months already, so the first thing I must tell you is that I don’t know. Nobody knows, not even the Ukrainians.

We need our best to save us

Oh, how I wish politics in Trinidad and Tobago were simple. We have very bril­liant, qualified financial professionals, they could have protected the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) from billions of dollars in losses.

Raw deal for scrap iron dealers

The Ministry of Trade continues to exert pressure on the president of the Scrap Dealers Association, demanding approval of export licences and the employment of eight individuals to inspect export containers. These measures are deemed impractical and unworkable.