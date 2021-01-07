Every so often we, as a people, have demonstrated our penchant for having shot memories, either naturally, or conveniently.

During the early 70s, Texaco then recognised and accepted their problems in effectively and profitably managing the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery so they, understanding the psyche of our politically-created intellectuals, then commenced mind games, which led to the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union chant of “Texaco must go.”

Oh, such pseudo-patriotism. The same hue and cry was then directed at Shell.

Then, the politicians of the day subtly hopped on the bandwagon for their own gain. Local “experts” were generated and appointed overnight, while the multi-nationals embarked on a programme of poor or lack of effective maintenance.

Until they seemingly capitulated, and their refineries were purchased by our intellectually astute Government of T&T. All in the name of “patriotism”. Complete with a slew of our overnight experts. And thereafter, with the highly qualified local incompetence, the racketeering and mismanagement commenced, free sheet. All in the name of “patriotism”.

Forward to present time, after the State failed to effectively manage our assets, aided by the same union, with a very dubious technical base and questionable financial backing, a politically-inspired entity has surfaced under the name “Patriotic”. This, after the industry’s experts globally are shelving their investments in the oil-refining business.

Clearly the OWTU, with its limited expertise, is aware of something the global oil experts aren’t.

Whither goeth our motley band of power-seeking, money-hungry experts? How much longer shall taxpayers have to pay for the well-being of a privileged few?

L Seepersad

via e-mail

