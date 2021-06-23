There appears to be some controversy about employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.

I can’t think why because there are so many things that are mandatory to protect ourselves and others. When I returned to Trinidad and Tobago in 1976 it was mandatory to have had a yellow fever vaccination to enter the country.

When I drive my car it is mandatory to have third party insurance and wear a seatbelt to protect myself and others. Originally some people said seatbelts are confining and can be dangerous. Fortunately that stupidity has passed. Now people accept that smoking in public areas is not allowed even though it restricts their personal freedom to poison themselves.

There’s no reason why a Covid vaccination should not be mandatory for employment and travel despite any small risks. The real issue is it must be available before it can be mandatory. But I don’t want to visit, say, a hospital and have to deal with unvaccinated staff. That thought probably explains why the US embassy sent vaccines for the security staff they interface with.

William Lucie-Smith

via e-mail

In a country where obscurity is almost guaranteed for ageing artistes, the genius of Winsford "Joker" Devine survives to defy the odds. Long after today's headline makers are forgotten, the songs he crafted are guaranteed to be moving feet, stirring hearts, and tickling bellyfuls of laughter.

At a virtual news conference on June 15, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and Corporation Sole said that the Government cannot bail out Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to the tune of $700 million in 2021 "unless the airline gets itself ready and makes itself as efficient as possible for resumption of flights". 

T&T is a signatory to the Paris Agreement on climate change—to cut the generation of petroleum-based pollutants into the atmosphere. This is of major significance to our economy since this country is indeed one of the major per capita carbon polluters in the world, yet the use of petroleum-based products for export provides the country with crucial forex. 

Sometime around 2013, there was a project to create national health cards for all citizens using the public healthcare and CDAP system. This was a project to completely computerise—nowadays we say digitise—the health information on people.