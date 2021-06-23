There appears to be some controversy about employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.
I can’t think why because there are so many things that are mandatory to protect ourselves and others. When I returned to Trinidad and Tobago in 1976 it was mandatory to have had a yellow fever vaccination to enter the country.
When I drive my car it is mandatory to have third party insurance and wear a seatbelt to protect myself and others. Originally some people said seatbelts are confining and can be dangerous. Fortunately that stupidity has passed. Now people accept that smoking in public areas is not allowed even though it restricts their personal freedom to poison themselves.
There’s no reason why a Covid vaccination should not be mandatory for employment and travel despite any small risks. The real issue is it must be available before it can be mandatory. But I don’t want to visit, say, a hospital and have to deal with unvaccinated staff. That thought probably explains why the US embassy sent vaccines for the security staff they interface with.
William Lucie-Smith
via e-mail